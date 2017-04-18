Bonti Raises $11.7 Million In An Oversubscribed Series B Financing To Advance Development Of Lead Product EB-001

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bonti, a privately-held, clinical-stage biotechnology company, today
announced it successfully secured $11.7 million in a Series B financing.
Proceeds from the round will be used to continue developing EB-001, a
unique botulinum neurotoxin, for its targeted aesthetic and therapeutic
indications with multi-billion dollar addressable market opportunities.
In 2015, Bonti completed an $8.9 million Series A financing, bringing
the total cumulative investment to over $20 million to date. Funds from
the latest round will enable the completion of the Phase 2 clinical
study in the aesthetic indication. The additional investment company
received will also help initiate the Phase 2 clinical study for its
long-acting, non-opioid musculoskeletal therapeutic treatment during the
second half of 2017 and accelerate the generation of interim data by the
end of the year. The Series B proceeds will also propel Bonti past
several important Regulatory steps and provide the Company resources to
begin sharing its clinical findings more broadly with key healthcare
professionals.
“Participation in this fundraising round exceeded our original Series B
target, underscoring the exceptional interest and excitement for Bonti’s
vision, team and effective execution to rapidly surpass development
milestones to develop novel treatment axioms based on our unique
neurotoxin platform,” said Fauad Hasan, co-founder and CEO of Bonti. “We
are appreciative of our new and existing investors who provided us
resources so we can achieve our next-stage goals along a path to
offering patients differentiated therapies and improved outcomes.”
The rolling close of the Series B round began with an investment led by
RBV Capital in late 2016, and included participation from City Hill
Ventures, Colt Ventures, and other existing investors. In connection
with this investment, Alexey Konov, Ph.D. from RBV Capital joined
Bonti’s board of directors. The Series B expansion comprises additional
equity financing by JMCR Partners and HighLight Capital, along with
other institutional and individual investors.
About EB-001
Bonti’s lead product candidate, EB-001, is a botulinum neurotoxin
serotype E (BoNT/E). EB-001 has a mechanism of action similar to
marketed BoNT/A products with a differentiated clinical profile. The
faster onset of action for EB-001 (about 24 hours compared to three to
seven days for BoNT/A products) and shorter duration of effect for
EB-001 (about four weeks compared to three to four months for BoNT/A
products) are unique and beneficial in a vast range of aesthetic and
therapeutic, both post-surgical and non-surgical, treatment areas with
currently unmet needs.
About Bonti
Bonti, based in Newport Beach, California, is a rapidly emerging
biotechnology company founded by world class neurotoxin experts with
proven success at Allergan, one of the Fortune 500 fastest growing
pharma companies. This team, with unsurpassed neurotoxin, aesthetic and
pain expertise, is uniquely qualified to develop unprecedented treatment
paradigms driven by a novel neurotoxin platform to become an innovative
leader in both aesthetic and therapeutic markets. By turning the science
of neurotoxins into beneficial patient and healthcare provider
solutions, Bonti will improve lives by successfully addressing key unmet
needs in markets with multi-billion dollar addressable opportunities.
For more information, please visit http://bonti.com.