Three New Studies Demonstrate Why Couples Trying To Conceive Choose To Use Affordable At-Home Infertility Therapy, The Conception Kit By Conceivex, Inc.

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Conceivex, maker of The Conception Kit® at-home system to treat infertility, today noted three recent studies that speak to reasons why this at-home, affordable treatment is attractive to couples who are trying to conceive and to companies that want to provide infertility benefits to their employees.

A recent study published in Fertility & Sterility by a team from the University of Michigan and the University of Pittsburgh found that nearly 40 percent of reproductive-aged women in the United States – approximately 25 million – have limited or no nearby access to assisted reproductive technology (ART) clinics, which provide services that are vital to many women aiming to become pregnant.

Women who pursue in vitro fertilization (IVF) to become pregnant are more likely to give birth if they have health insurance that covers the procedure, according to new research at Washington University School of Medicine in St. Louis. “The key reason is financial rather than medical: For many people, the high cost for one IVF procedure prohibits women from seeking a second treatment if the first attempt fails,” the study, which was published in The Journal of the American Medical Association, found.

“A couple’s journey to conceiving a child isn’t always a straight path,” Conceivex Founder and President Michael La Vean, said, “and helping couples get pregnant is a tremendous reward for us. With more than 20 million women affected by infertility today, and men equally in need of help, we created the Conception Kit to aid this natural process – and do so affordably, without the need for hormones or drugs, and for use privately at home.”

The FDA required clinical trials on placement of the Conception Kit’s Conception Cap (a cervical cap that is used for insemination at home) and instructions by patients. During the trials, 24 percent of the patients – all of whom had failed to conceive using advanced reproductive therapies, including IVF and intra-uterine injection (IUI) – got pregnant during the first 30 days.

Drug-and hormone-free, and available by prescription only, the Conception Kit is available to couples via their existing insurance coverage for a modest $5-$75 co-pay.

“Given the expense of, and difficulty in obtaining, IVF, the Conception Kit offers couples a new ‘first step’ option to start, or grow, their family,” La Vean said.

The Conception Kit provides three months of supplies (including 24 ovulation predictors, three pregnancy tests, along with three Conception Caps, and a number of additional aides) – that, in many cases, would cost more over-the-counter than the total amount of the co-pay. Even without a co-pay, the Conception Kit is available for $399.

