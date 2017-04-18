|
Shire (SHPG) Release: Vyvanse (Lisdexamfetamine Dimesylate) CII Available In A New Chewable Tablet Formulation
4/18/2017 11:16:26 AM
New formulation offers practical administration option for patients prescribed Vyvanse who have difficulty swallowing Vyvanse capsules or would prefer a chewable tablet
April 18, 2017 –– Shire plc is pleased to share that Vyvanse® (lisdexamfetamine dimesylate) CII is now available in the United States in a new chewable tablet formulation. Vyvanse is a prescription medicine that is approved for the treatment of Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD) in patients six years and above, and for the treatment of moderate to severe Binge Eating Disorder (B.E.D.) in adults. It is not for weight loss. It is not known if Vyvanse is safe and effective for the treatment of obesity. The new formulation was approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in January 2017, for both indications.
“Vyvanse chewable tablets will offer an option to patients who may need an alternate form of this medication,” said Mark Rus, Head of the U.S. Neuroscience franchise, Shire. “Our primary responsibility is to our patients and, with the new Vyvanse chewable formulation, we offer physicians an option to help patients who may have difficulty swallowing or would prefer a chewable tablet to help manage their condition.”
The chewable tablet is for oral administration only. Dosing for the chewable tablet is the same as for the capsule formulation and must be taken as prescribed. Patients must follow the full instructions for taking Vyvanse that are outlined in the Medication Guide. This makes Vyvanse the only medication for ADHD and B.E.D. to offer five administration options to help address the needs of patients.
Vyvanse chewable formulation is available in 10, 20, 30, 40, 50, and 60 mg tablets in select pharmacies in the U.S. Patients should work with their prescriber/doctor to determine if treatment with Vyvanse chewable tablets is appropriate for them.
IMPORTANT SAFETY INFORMATION
Vyvanse is a federally controlled substance (CII) because it can be abused or lead to
dependence. Keep Vyvanse in a safe place to prevent misuse and abuse. Selling or
giving away Vyvanse may harm others and is against the law.
Vyvanse is a stimulant medicine. Tell the doctor if you or your child have ever abused or been
dependent on alcohol, prescription medicines, or street drugs.
Who should not take Vyvanse?
Do not take Vyvanse if you or your child are:
• taking or have taken an anti-depression medicine called a monoamine oxidase inhibitor (MAOI) within the past 14 days.
• sensitive or allergic to, or had a reaction to other stimulant medicines.
Problems that can occur while taking Vyvanse. Tell the doctor:
• if you or your child have heart problems or heart defects, high blood pressure, or a family history of these problems. This is important because sudden death has occurred in people with heart problems or defects taking stimulant medicines, and sudden death, stroke and heart attack have happened in adults taking stimulant medicines. Since increases in blood pressure and heart rate may occur, the doctor should regularly check these during treatment. Call the doctor right away if you or your child have any signs of heart problems such as chest pain, shortness of breath, or fainting while taking Vyvanse.
• if you or your child have mental problems, or a family history of suicide, bipolar illness, or depression. This is important because new or worsening behavior and thought problems or bipolar illness may occur. New symptoms such as seeing or hearing things that are not real, believing things that are not true, being suspicious, or having new manic symptoms may occur. Call the doctor right away if there are any new or worsening mental symptoms during treatment.
• if you or your child have circulation problems in fingers and toes (peripheral vasculopathy, including Raynaud’s phenomenon). Fingers or toes may feel numb, cool, painful, sensitive to temperature and/or change color from pale, to blue, to red. Call the doctor right away if any signs of unexplained wounds appear on fingers or toes while taking Vyvanse.
• if your child is having slowing of growth (height and weight); Vyvanse may cause this serious side effect. Your child should have his or her height and weight checked often while taking Vyvanse. The doctor may stop treatment if a problem is found during these check-ups.
• if you or your child are pregnant or plan to become pregnant. It is not known if Vyvanse may harm your unborn baby.
• if you or your child are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed. Do not breastfeed while taking Vyvanse. Talk to your doctor about the best way to feed your baby if you take Vyvanse.
What are possible side effects of Vyvanse?
The most common side effects of Vyvanse reported in ADHD studies include:
• anxiety
• dry mouth
• trouble sleeping
• decreased appetite
• irritability
• upper stomach pain
• diarrhea
• dizziness
• loss of appetite
• nausea
• vomiting
• weight loss
The most common side effects of Vyvanse reported in studies of adults with moderate to severe
B.E.D. include:
• dry mouth
• constipation
• trouble sleeping
• feeling jittery
• decreased appetite
• increased heart rate
• anxiety
For additional safety information, click here for Prescribing Information and Medication Guide and discuss with your doctor.
About ADHD
Attention-Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder is a neurodevelopmental disorder that manifests as a persistent pattern of inattention and/or hyperactivity-impulsivity that interferes with functioning or development and is inconsistent with developmental level.
An estimated 10.5 million adults and 6.4 million children in the U.S. are currently living with ADHD. In fact, approximately 50 to 66 percent of children with ADHD in childhood may continue to have ADHD symptoms as adults.
The specific etiology of ADHD is unknown. The diagnosis is made utilizing criteria specified in the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders, Fifth Edition, (DSM-5®). Only a trained health care professional can evaluate and diagnose ADHD.
Although there is no cure for ADHD, there are accepted treatments that have been demonstrated to improve symptoms. Standard treatments include educational approaches, psychological therapies which may include behavioral modification and/or medication. Ongoing assessment and treatment may be necessary.
DSM-5® is a registered trademark of the American Psychiatric Association.
About B.E.D.
Binge eating disorder (B.E.D.), recognized in the DSM-5 as a distinct eating disorder in 2013, is defined as recurring episodes (on average, at least once weekly, for three months) of consuming an unusually large amount of food in a short time, compared with what others would consume under the same or similar circumstances. Adults with B.E.D. feel a sense of lack of control over eating during a binge eating episode and marked distress over their binge eating episodes. They typically experience shame and guilt about their binge eating, among other symptoms, and may conceal their eating problems. Unlike people with other eating disorders, adults with B.E.D. don’t routinely try to “undo” their excessive eating with extreme actions like purging or over-exercising. Only a doctor or other qualified HCP can diagnose B.E.D. and determine an appropriate treatment plan.
B.E.D. is the most common eating disorder among U.S. adults, and is more common than anorexia nervosa and bulimia nervosa combined. The disorder occurs in both men and women, is seen across racial and ethnic groups in U.S. adults, and can occur in normal weight, overweight, and obese adults.
