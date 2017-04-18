Matinas BioPharma Appoints Dominick Dipaolo As Senior Vice President Of Quality And Regulatory Compliance

BEDMINSTER, N.J., April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matinas BioPharma Holdings, Inc. (NYSE MKT:MTNB), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications, announced today that it has appointed Dominick DiPaolo as Senior Vice President of Quality and Regulatory Compliance.



Mr. DiPaolo has extensive experience in the pharmaceutical industry, both domestically and internationally. Mr. DiPaolo joins the Matinas team having most recently served as the Senior Vice President of Quality, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Cyalume Technologies, a diversified pharmaceutical and medical device company.

Roelof Rongen, Chief Executive Officer of Matinas stated, “We are excited to welcome Dominick to the Matinas executive team. His broad pharmaceutical experience and expertise in the areas of quality and regulatory compliance will prove to be invaluable as we continue to drive our clinical development and regulatory strategies forward for our lead programs, MAT2203 and MAT2501, and work to build out our internal formulation and manufacturing capabilities.”

Mr. DiPaolo has previously served as Senior Vice President of Quality, Compliance and Regulatory Affairs at Tris Pharma, a specialty pharmaceutical company of both branded and generic products. Prior to his time at Tris Pharma, he served as Vice President of Quality and Regulatory for G&W Laboratories, a niche pharmaceutical company. Earlier in his career, he held various senior quality positions at Barr Laboratories, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Hoffmann-La Roche and Johnson & Johnson. Mr. DiPaolo is both a Certified Quality Engineer (“CQE”) as well as a Certified Quality Auditor (“CQA”) from the American Society for Quality.

“I am thrilled to be joining Matinas at such an exciting time for the Company. I believe that the Company’s proprietary cochleate technology platform has the potential to provide an innovative and effective solution for both patients and physicians across a number of therapeutic areas, and I look forward to working with the team to unlock the potential I believe Matinas has for developing safer, more tolerable, less toxic, and orally bioavailable drugs,” commented Mr. DiPaolo.

Mr. DiPaolo earned his B.S. in Biotechnology and Microbiology from Rutgers University in New Brunswick, New Jersey and completed his graduate course work in Microbiology at Seton Hall University in South Orange, New Jersey.

About Matinas BioPharma

Matinas BioPharma is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing innovative anti-infectives for orphan indications. The Company's proprietary, disruptive technology utilizes lipid-crystal nano-particle cochleates to nano-encapsulate existing drugs, making them safer, more tolerable, less toxic and orally bioavailable.

The Company's lead anti-infective product candidates, MAT2203 and MAT2501, position Matinas BioPharma to become a leader in the safe and effective delivery of anti-infective therapies utilizing its proprietary lipid-crystal nano-particle cochleate formulation technology. For more information, please visit www.matinasbiopharma.com and connect with the Company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, and Google+.

