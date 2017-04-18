|
Ingenza Welcomes Japanese Trade Delegation To Scotland
4/18/2017 11:06:37 AM
Ingenza is pleased to announce that it will be hosting representatives of the Japanese government, academic and technology sectors later this month. The Japanese Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry (METI) delegation will visit the company’s Roslin BioCentre site as part of a mission to learn more about the UK’s rapidly expanding biotechnology industry.
The delegation includes members of METI and the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organisation (NEDO) – as well as representatives of leading industrial and academic organisations – and aims to understand how the UK’s bioeconomy strategy is translating research advances into commercially successful enterprises. Synthetic biology is playing a key role in this success, and the group has asked to visit Ingenza to learn more about the company’s technologies and activities.
Dr Ian Fotheringham, Managing Director of Ingenza, commented: “We are delighted to have been asked to host a visit from this delegation. The UK bioeconomy is one of the strongest in the world, and growing rapidly, and it is a real honour to have been singled out for our contribution to this growing sector.”
For more information, visit http://www.ingenza.com or email sarah.scott@ingenza.com
Ingenza is a worldwide leaders in the application of industrial biotechnology and synthetic biology, providing efficient scalable bioprocesses to manufacture chemicals, biologics, pharmaceuticals and biofuels, from sustainable sources. Its scientific and commercial activities are led by a management team with over 25 years’ experience in applied bioscience and the development and commercialisation of bio-based products. In addition to engaging in strategic partnerships to tailor its bioprocess services for clients, the company also licenses its proprietary bioprocess technologies.
