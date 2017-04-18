Avadel Pharma (FLML) To Report First Quarter 2017 Results

DUBLIN, Ireland, April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL), today announced it will report its first quarter 2017 financial results on Tuesday, May 9, 2017, before the market open. A conference call to discuss these results has been scheduled for Tuesday, May 9, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET. A question and answer period will follow management's prepared remarks.



To access the conference call, investors are invited to dial (844) 388-0559 (U.S. and Canada) or (216) 562-0393 (international). The conference ID number is 9368017. A live audio webcast and accompanying slides can be accessed by visiting the “News & Events” page of the Company’s Investors website at www.avadel.com. A replay of the webcast will be archived on Avadel’s website for 90 days following the event.

About Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) is a specialty pharmaceutical company that seeks to develop differentiated pharmaceutical products that are safe, effective and easy to take through formulation development, by utilizing its proprietary drug delivery technology and in-licensing / acquiring new products; ultimately, helping patients adhere to their prescribed medical treatment and see better results. Avadel currently markets products in the hospital and primary care spaces. The Company is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland with operations in St. Louis, Missouri and Lyon, France. For more information, please visit www.avadel.com.

