HTG Molecular Diagnostics Transfers Listing To The Nasdaq Capital Market

TUCSON, Ariz., April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HTG Molecular Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq:HTGM), a provider of instruments, reagents and services for molecular profiling applications, announced that, on April 12, 2017, the company received formal notice from The NASDAQ Stock Market LLC indicating that the Nasdaq Hearings Panel had granted the Company's request to transfer the listing of HTG’s common stock from The Nasdaq Global Market to The Nasdaq Capital Market based upon HTG’s compliance with all requirements for continued listing on the latter market. The intra-market transfer took effect upon the open of trading this morning, Monday, April 17, 2017.



“We are pleased to have this listing compliance matter behind us, and continue our focus on building long-term shareholder value,” stated TJ Johnson, President and Chief Executive Officer of HTG.

About HTG:

Headquartered in Tucson, Arizona, the mission of HTG Molecular Diagnostics (HTG) is to empower precision medicine at the local level. In 2013 the company commercialized its first instrument platform and a portfolio of RNA assays that leveraged HTG's original proprietary nuclease protection chemistry. Continuous improvement led to the 2014 launch of the company’s HTG EdgeSeq product line, which automates sample and targeted library preparation for next-generation sequencing. Additional information is available at www.htgmolecular.com.

Safe Harbor Statement:

Statements contained in this press release regarding matters that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expected timing for the transfer of our common stock to The Nasdaq Capital Market. Words such as "believes," "anticipates," "plans," "expects," "intends," "will," "goal," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, though not all forward-looking statements necessarily contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based upon management's current expectations, are subject to known and unknown risks, and involve assumptions that may never materialize or may prove to be incorrect. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties, including, without limitation, risks described in our our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made, and we undertake no obligation to update such statements to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

