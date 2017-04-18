Galapagos Announces Launch Of Proposed Public Offering

Mechelen, Belgium, 17 April 2017, 22.10 CET, regulated information - Galapagos NV (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) announced today that it intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $275 million of its ordinary shares in the form of American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in a U.S. public offering.



In the offering, Galapagos intends to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase additional ADSs, up to 15% of the ADSs placed in the offering.



The final price per ADS in the offering will be determined following the bookbuilding process.



Each of the ADSs offered in the offering represents the right to receive one ordinary share.



Galapagos' ADSs are currently listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol "GLPG" and Galapagos' ordinary shares are currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam and Euronext Brussels.



Morgan Stanley is acting as sole book-running manager for the proposed offering.



The securities are being offered pursuant to an automatically effective shelf registration statement that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus relating to these securities may also be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, United States, Attention: Prospectus Department.



This press release does not constitute an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.



About Galapagos



Galapagos (Euronext & NASDAQ: GLPG) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company specialized in the discovery and development of small molecule medicines with novel modes of action. Our pipeline comprises Phase 3, 2, 1, pre-clinical and discovery studies in cystic fibrosis, inflammation, fibrosis, osteoarthritis and other indications. We have discovered and developed filgotinib: in collaboration with Gilead we aim to bring this JAK1-selective inhibitor for inflammatory indications to patients all over the world. Galapagos is focused on the development and commercialization of novel medicines that will improve people's lives. The Galapagos group, including fee-for-service subsidiary Fidelta, has approximately 510 employees, operating from its Mechelen, Belgium headquarters and facilities in The Netherlands, France, and Croatia.



Investors:

Elizabeth Goodwin

VP IR & Corporate

Communications

+1 781 460 1784



Paul van der Horst

Director IR & Business

Development

+31 6 53 725 199

ir@glpg.com



Media:

Evelyn Fox

Director Communications

+31 6 53 591 999

communications@glpg.com

