Tianjin CanSino Biologics Raises $65 Million For Vaccine Development

Tianjin CanSino Biologics, a vaccine developer, raised $65 Million in its latest funding round. Currently CanSino is testing four products in Phase I to III clinical trials, conducted in North America, Africa and China respectively. It also has three IND submissions awaiting CFDA trial approvals. The latest CanSino financing was led by Future Industry Investment Fund, a private equity fund managed by state-owned SDIC Fund Management.