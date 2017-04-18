|
ASLAN To Present At The 2017 Taiwan Drug Development & Medical Device Symposium
4/18/2017 10:39:36 AM
Singapore, 18 April 2017 – ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (ASLAN), a biotech company focused on the development of immunotherapies and targeted agents for Asia prevalent tumour types, today announced that it will be presenting at the 2017 Taiwan Drug Development & Medical Device Symposium, which will take place from 25-26 April 2017 at the National Taiwan University Hospital (NTUH) International Convention Center in Taipei, Taiwan. The Company will also sponsor a lunch held in honour of VIPs and distinguished guests on 25 April.
Dr Carl Firth, Chief Executive Officer of ASLAN, will lead two sessions on business development on 25 April:
1. ‘Deal Term Structure and Valuation’, from 2.00pm – 3.20pm; and
2. ‘Forecasting & Market Analysis, Presenting your Pitch & Negotiating the Deal’, which will take place from 3.40pm – 5.00pm.
Through the sessions, Dr Firth will share ASLAN’s approach and experience in drug development as an international biotech company, providing participants with insights that will strengthen their capabilities to enhance Taiwan’s local biotech ecosystem.
Organised by SPARK Taiwan, the symposium provides an opportunity for attendees to develop their capabilities in drug development, regulatory writing and business development. SPARK Taiwan is an initiative by Taiwan’s Ministry of Science and Technology, and the Taiwan Supra Integration and Incubation Centre (SI2C) which seeks to promote the development of the local pharmaceutical and medical device industry.
For more information on the symposium, please visit:
https://www.spark.org.tw/2017TaiwanDrugAndMedicalDeviceDevelopmentSymposium/index.html
Media Conta
cts
Christine Wang
ASLAN Pharmaceuticals
Tel: +886 2 2757 6700
E-mail: investor@aslanpharma.com
Stephanie Tan
Spurwing Communications
Tel: +65 6340 7287
Email: ASLAN@spurwingcomms.com
About ASLAN Pharmaceuticals ASLAN Pharmaceuticals is an oncology focused biotechnology company developing a portfolio of immunotherapies and targeted drugs, focusing on Asia prevalent tumour types. Led by a highly experienced management team with global pharmaceutical expertise, ASLAN is headquartered in Singapore with a platform that reaches across the region via its offices in Taiwan, China and Australia, enabling the Company to conduct and support regional clinical development programmes. The Company is developing 5 drugs addressing multiple indications including biliary tract cancer, gastric cancer and breast cancer. ASLAN has several compounds in late stage development: varlitinib (ASLAN001), a pan-HER inhibitor which has completed phase 2 studies in gastric and breast cancer, and is entering pivotal studies for biliary tract cancer; and ASLAN002 (partnered with BMS), a RON and cMET inhibitor in phase 2 development for gastric and breast cancer. www.aslanpharma.com
comments powered by