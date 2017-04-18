Adocia Announces First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

LYON, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:
Adocia (Paris:ADOC) (Euronext Paris: FR0011184241 – ADOC - the
“Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on
diabetes treatment with innovative formulations of approved proteins,
today announced first quarter 2017 revenue and its cash position ending
March 31, 2017.
“This first quarter of 2017 was marked by the unexpected decision of
Eli Lilly to terminate our collaboration and to favor its own competing
internal project. Following this decision, we regained the rights to
BioChaperone® Lispro and are currently
executing all necessary actions to complete the termination of the
partnership. In parallel, we are evaluating various opportunities for
new partnerships. We are also reviewing the economic potential of this
new class of ultra-rapid insulin, as the first product of this class was
recently approved in Europe. Based on our first clinical results we are
convinced of the strong potential of BioChaperone Lispro in this
market.” said Gérard Soula, President and Chief Executive Officer of
Adocia.
“Furthermore, we are pursuing the development of our portfolio of
products, in particular the clinical development of BioChaperone Combo
and preparing for the start of clinical trials with our new programs. We
believe that the results of these studies should serve to confirm
Adocia’s position as one of the leaders in the development of innovative
products for the treatment of diabetes.”
-
Detail of revenue for the first quarter of 2017
|
|
|
03/31/2017
|
|
03/31/2016
|
|
|
|
(3 months)
|
|
(3 months)
|
|
Licensing revenue
|
|
18,819
|
|
2,687
|
|
Research and collaborative agreements
|
|
598
|
|
4,112
|
|
Revenue
|
|
19,417
|
|
6,799
|
Revenue for the first quarter of 2017 were primarily derived from the
Eli Lilly licensing agreement signed in December 2014 for the
development of the ultra-rapid insulin analog, BioChaperone Lispro. In
January 2017, Adocia announced the decision of Eli Lilly to terminate
the collaboration on BioChaperone Lispro.
This decision impacted first quarter 2017 revenue by EUR18.8 million.
Indeed, since December 2014, under IFRS rules, the initial up-front
payment of EUR 40.8 million was recognized as revenue linearly over the
expected duration of the program at the time of the signature of the
agreement. The termination of the contract with Eli Lilly led to the
recognition in Q1 2017 of the remaining non-amortized amount of EUR 18.8
million. This licensing revenue has no impact on the Company’s
cash position, as the up-front payment was received in full in December
2014.
As per the agreement, the Company has invoiced Lilly for external and
internal development expenses related to the project developed within
the partnership. This clause remains in effect for a period of 4 months
following Lilly’s announcement of the termination of the contract. For
the first quarter of 2017, this amounted to EUR 0.6 million and was
accounted for as research and collaborative agreements revenue.
On March 31, 2017, cash and cash equivalents amounted to 52 EUR million,
compared to EUR 58 million as of January 1, 2017.
Total operating cash flow for the first quarter 2017 amounted to EUR 6
million, compared to EUR 7.5 million during the first quarter 2016.
Of note, the Company expects in the next few months to receive the
reimbursement of the research and tax credit for 2016 expenses that
should favorably impact its cash position by EUR 7.8 million.
Financial debt at March 31, 2017 totaled EUR 6.9 million and is mainly
comprised of the 2016 loan contracted to finance the purchase of
Adocia’s premises. At December 31, 2016, the debt totaled EUR 7 million.
-
Key events in the first quarter of 2017
The beginning of the year was marked on January 26, 2017 by the decision
of Eli Lilly to terminate the license and collaboration partnership
which was signed in December 2014. This decision opened a 4-month period
(“wind-down period”) during which contracts, data and manufactured
material are being transferred to Adocia. Based on BioChaperone Lispro
dossier, the clinical phase 3 program is ready to be initiated and
Adocia is actively seeking a partner to conduct these trials.
Regarding BioChaperone Combo, the results of the
ongoing clinical study phase 1/2 monitoring postprandial glycemic
control (meal-test study) in people with type 2 diabetes are expected in
the second quarter of 2017.
Adocia is also preparing a dose-response study in people with type 1
diabetes, which should start during the second quarter of 2017.
For Hinsbet, Adocia’s strategy is to license this product to a regional
diabetes player to development and launch this product in emerging
countries.
In January 2017, Adocia announced the launch of a new program:
multi-hormonal combinations for the treatment of type 1 diabetes. This
new preclinical program further strengthens Adocia’s portfolio dedicated
to the treatment of diabetes. Last year, Adocia added two other
preclinical programs: BioChaperone Human Glucagon and
BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1.
Adocia expects to initiate a first-in-man clinical study with
BioChaperone Glucagon in the second quarter and first-in-man clinical
studies of BioChaperone Glargine GLP-1 and the multi-hormonal prandial
combinations (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide or BioChaperone Lispro
Exenatide) in the fourth quarter of 2017.
About ADOCIA
Adocia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company that specializes in the
development of innovative formulations of already-approved therapeutic
proteins. Adocia’s portfolio of therapeutic proteins for the treatment
of diabetes, featuring four clinical-stage products and six
preclinical-stage products, is among the largest and most differentiated
in the industry.
The proprietary BioChaperone technological platform is designed to
enhance the effectiveness and/or safety of therapeutic proteins while
making them easier for patients to use. Adocia customizes BioChaperone
to each protein for a given application in order to address specific
patient needs.
Adocia’s clinical pipeline includes four novel insulin formulations for
the treatment of diabetes: two ultra-rapid formulations of insulin
analogs (BioChaperone Lispro U100 and U200), a rapid-acting formulation
of human insulin (HinsBet U100) and a combination of basal insulin
glargine and rapid-acting insulin lispro (BioChaperone Combo). Adocia is
also developing an aqueous formulation of human glucagon (BioChaperone
Human Glucagon), two combinations of insulin glargine with GLP-1s
(BioChaperone Glargine Dulaglutide and BioChaperone Glargine
Liraglutide), two combinations of insulin Lispro with synergistic
prandial hormones (BioChaperone Lispro Pramlintide and BioChaperone
Lispro Exenatide), and a concentrated, rapid-acting formulation of human
insulin (HinsBet U500), all of which are in preclinical development.
Adocia aims to deliver “Innovative medicine for everyone, everywhere.”
To learn more about Adocia, please visit us at www.adocia.com
Disclaimer
This press release contains certain forward-looking statements
concerning Adocia and its business. Such forward-looking statements are
based on assumptions that Adocia considers to be reasonable. However,
there can be no assurance that the estimates contained in such
forward-looking statements will be verified, which estimates are subject
to numerous risks including the risks set forth in the “Risk Factors”
section of the Reference Document filed with the French Autorité des
marchés financiers on April 11, 2017 (a copy of which is available on www.adocia.com)
and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the
markets in which Adocia operates. The forward-looking statements
contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known
to Adocia or not currently considered material by Adocia. The occurrence
of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial
conditions, performance or achievements of Adocia to be materially
different from such forward-looking statements.