Zealand Pharma  (ZEAL.CO) Announces Amendments To Its Articles Of Association Following The Granting Of Warrants

Company announcement - No. 11/2017

Zealand announces amendments to its Articles of Association following the granting of warrants

Copenhagen, April 18, 2017 - Zealand Pharma ("Zealand") announces that its Articles of Association have been amended to reflect the recent grant of warrants to the Company's Executive Management and employees, as announced in Company Announcement no. 9/2017 on April 6, 2017.



The warrant program is an incentive scheme reflecting Zealand's objective to attract and retain first-rate employees and help ensure shared short- and long-term interests for the management, employees and shareholders of the Company.

The amendments to Zealand's Articles of Association entailed by the share capital increase have been registered today with the Danish Business Authority.

For further information, please contact:

Britt Meelby Jensen, CEO and President

Tel.: +45 51 67 61 28, e-mail: bmj@zealandpharma.com

Mats Blom, Senior Vice President, Chief Financial Officer

Tel.: +45 31 53 79 73, e-mail: mabl@zealandpharma.com



