Endologix To Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results On May 4, 2017

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Endologix, Inc. (Nasdaq:ELGX), a developer and marketer of innovative treatments for aortic disorders, today announced that it will report financial results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017 after the market close on Thursday, May 4, 2017. The Company’s management will host a conference call at 4:30 p.m. ET that same day to discuss the results.

To participate in the conference call, dial 877-407-9716 (domestic) or 201-493-6779 (international).

This conference call will also be webcast and can be accessed from the “Investors” section of the Company’s website at www.endologix.com. The webcast replay of the call will be available at the same site approximately one hour after the end of the call.

A recording of the call will also be available from 7:30 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2017, until 11:59 p.m. ET on Thursday, May 11, 2017. To hear this recording, dial 844-512-2921 (domestic) or 412-317-6671 (international) and enter the passcode 13660133.

About Endologix, Inc.

Endologix, Inc. develops and manufactures minimally invasive treatments for aortic disorders. The Company's focus is endovascular stent grafts for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA). AAA is a weakening of the wall of the aorta, the largest artery in the body, resulting in a balloon-like enlargement. Once AAA develops, it continues to enlarge and, if left untreated, becomes increasingly susceptible to rupture. The overall patient mortality rate for ruptured AAA is approximately 80%, making it a leading cause of death in the United States. For more information, visit www.endologix.com.