Momenta (MNTA) Announces Date Of First Quarter 2017 Financial Results Conference Call And Webcast

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA), a biotechnology company specializing in the characterization and engineering of complex drugs, will release its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 before the U.S. financial markets open on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.



Management will host a conference call on that date at 10:00 a.m. EDT to discuss these results and provide an update on the company. To access the call, please dial (877) 224-9084 (domestic) or (720) 545-0022 (international) prior to the scheduled conference call time and provide the access code 9265541. A live webcast of the call will be available on the "Investors" section of the company's website, www.momentapharma.com. Please go to the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call in order to register, download, and install any necessary software. An archived version of the webcast will be posted on the Momenta website approximately two hours after the call.

