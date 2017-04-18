Toshiba America Medical Systems Release: Terrebonne General Medical Center Installs First Toshiba Medical Infinix-i Sky +

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patients at Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) now have access to safe, high-quality interventional cardiac exams with the installation of Toshiba Medical’s InfinixTM-i Sky +. TGMC, a nationally recognized healthcare organization and home to one of the most advanced vascular interventional practices in the country, is the first healthcare provider in the United States to install the Infinix-i Sky +. TGMC is leveraging the system’s flexibility and high-quality imaging to perform a wide array of procedures, enabling clinicians to provide outstanding care to more patients.

“Innovative imaging technology like the Infinix-i Sky + helps us provide the best possible patient care by making the types of procedures we perform safer,” said Dr. Peter Fail, director of cardiac catheterization laboratories and interventional research, Terrebonne General Medical Center and Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “The system’s dramatic improvements in visualization, including its large flat panel detector and wide display screen, streamline workflow and help us treat patients quickly and safely.”

TGMC is using the Infinix-i Sky + for a variety of interventional procedures including TAVR, peripheral vascular surgeries, appendage applications and hybrid coronary bypass/stenting procedures. The ceiling mounted system features a double sliding C-arm that allows the C-arm to be positioned in more ways to help doctors increase coverage, speed and patient access. The system’s 12” x 16” flat panel can be positioned above or below the patient, offering physicians increased flexibility for procedures that require additional space, and its low contrast imaging capabilities.

The Infinix-i Sky + also incorporates an extensive set of industry-leading automated and user-selectable dose management tools, designed to help clinicians reduce X-ray exposure. This includes technology like the Dose Tracking System that estimates peak skin dose exposure in real time.

“We developed the Infinix-i Sky + to meet our customers’ clinical needs for high quality imaging that doesn’t sacrifice efficiency or safety,” said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic Development, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. “The Infinix-i Sky + provides premium flexibility, speed and 3D coverage for the whole-body, without moving the patient or table. This enables TGMC to continue to offer premium patient care no matter the clinical situation.”

About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.

Toshiba America Medical Systems, a Canon Group company headquartered in Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Toshiba Medical’s website at www.medical.toshiba.com.

About Toshiba Medical

Toshiba Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging solutions including Ultrasound, CT, X-Ray, and MR, across the globe. As of December 2016, Toshiba Medical became a member of the Canon Group. In line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide so that together our industry-leading solutions deliver an enriched quality of life.

About Terrebonne General Medical Center

Terrebonne General Medical Center, an award winning and nationally recognized healthcare organization, has built a reputation based on quality and its initiatives to strengthen the health and wellness of the community. The medical center is a non-profit acute care facility whose mission is to provide exceptional healthcare with compassion. TGMC offers a complete range of services such as the Accredited Chest Pain Center which was recognized by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient Care (SCPS) and US News and World Report for its world-class cardiology and cardiovascular surgery, a comprehensive Women’s Health Center internationally recognized with top honors as a designated Baby Friendly USA™ hospital- the gold standard in maternity care, outpatient services, surgery center, emergency care services and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center at TGMC which is nationally accredited with commendation for excellence in cancer care by the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Commission on Cancer (CoC) – the gold standard for community-based cancer care. Additionally, TGMC provides the Healthy Lifestyles Center, which offers the Community Sports Institute, Health and Sports Performance, Wellness for Life, Workout 360, Inpatient and Outpatient Rehabilitation, Diabetes Management and Weight Management. TGMC is also designated as a Level One Hospital WellSpot Louisiana facility, and received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Joint Commission. Most recently TGMC has been chosen as a 2016 Women’s Choice Award recipient as an America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics and a 2016 Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. For more information on TGMC’s services please visit www.tgmc.com.

*The Infinix-i Sky + is the INFX-8000C with 930a C-arm

The clinical results described in this document are the experience of the Physician. Results may vary due to clinical setting, patient presentation and other factors.