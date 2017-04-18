Toshiba America Medical Systems Release: Terrebonne General Medical Center Installs First Toshiba Medical Infinix-i Sky +

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Patients at Terrebonne General Medical Center (TGMC) now have access to
safe, high-quality interventional cardiac exams with the installation of Toshiba
Medical’s InfinixTM-i
Sky +. TGMC, a nationally recognized healthcare organization and
home to one of the most advanced vascular interventional practices in
the country, is the first healthcare provider in the United States to
install the Infinix-i Sky +. TGMC is leveraging the system’s flexibility
and high-quality imaging to perform a wide array of procedures, enabling
clinicians to provide outstanding care to more patients.
“Innovative imaging technology like the Infinix-i Sky + helps us provide
the best possible patient care by making the types of procedures we
perform safer,” said Dr. Peter Fail, director of cardiac catheterization
laboratories and interventional research, Terrebonne General Medical
Center and Cardiovascular Institute of the South. “The system’s dramatic
improvements in visualization, including its large flat panel detector
and wide display screen, streamline workflow and help us treat patients
quickly and safely.”
TGMC is using the Infinix-i Sky + for a variety of interventional
procedures including TAVR, peripheral vascular surgeries, appendage
applications and hybrid coronary bypass/stenting procedures. The ceiling
mounted system features a double sliding C-arm that allows the C-arm to
be positioned in more ways to help doctors increase coverage, speed and
patient access. The system’s 12” x 16” flat panel can be positioned
above or below the patient, offering physicians increased flexibility
for procedures that require additional space, and its low contrast
imaging capabilities.
The Infinix-i Sky + also incorporates an extensive set of
industry-leading automated and user-selectable dose management tools,
designed to help clinicians reduce X-ray exposure. This includes
technology like the Dose Tracking System that estimates peak skin dose
exposure in real time.
“We developed the Infinix-i Sky + to meet our customers’ clinical needs
for high quality imaging that doesn’t sacrifice efficiency or safety,”
said Satrajit Misra, vice president, Marketing and Strategic
Development, Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc. “The Infinix-i Sky +
provides premium flexibility, speed and 3D coverage for the whole-body,
without moving the patient or table. This enables TGMC to continue to
offer premium patient care no matter the clinical situation.”
About Toshiba America Medical Systems, Inc.
Toshiba America Medical Systems, a Canon Group company headquartered in
Tustin, Calif., markets, sells, distributes and services radiology and
cardiovascular systems, including CT, MR, ultrasound, X-ray and
interventional X-ray equipment. For more information, visit Toshiba
Medical’s website at www.medical.toshiba.com.
About Toshiba Medical
Toshiba Medical offers a full range of diagnostic medical imaging
solutions including Ultrasound, CT, X-Ray, and MR, across the globe. As
of December 2016, Toshiba Medical became a member of the Canon Group. In
line with our continued Made for Life philosophy, patients are at the
heart of everything we do. Our mission is to provide medical
professionals with solutions that support their efforts in contributing
to the health and wellbeing of patients worldwide so that together our
industry-leading solutions deliver an enriched quality of life.
About Terrebonne General Medical Center
Terrebonne General Medical Center, an award winning and nationally
recognized healthcare organization, has built a reputation based on
quality and its initiatives to strengthen the health and wellness of the
community. The medical center is a non-profit acute care facility whose
mission is to provide exceptional healthcare with compassion. TGMC
offers a complete range of services such as the Accredited Chest Pain
Center which was recognized by the Society of Cardiovascular Patient
Care (SCPS) and US News and World Report for its world-class cardiology
and cardiovascular surgery, a comprehensive Women’s Health Center
internationally recognized with top honors as a designated Baby Friendly
USA™ hospital- the gold standard in maternity care, outpatient services,
surgery center, emergency care services and Mary Bird Perkins Cancer
Center at TGMC which is nationally accredited with commendation for
excellence in cancer care by the American College of Surgeons (ACS)
Commission on Cancer (CoC) – the gold standard for community-based
cancer care. Additionally, TGMC provides the Healthy Lifestyles Center,
which offers the Community Sports Institute, Health and Sports
Performance, Wellness for Life, Workout 360, Inpatient and Outpatient
Rehabilitation, Diabetes Management and Weight Management. TGMC is also
designated as a Level One Hospital WellSpot Louisiana facility, and
received the Outstanding Achievement Award from the Joint Commission.
Most recently TGMC has been chosen as a 2016 Women’s Choice Award
recipient as an America’s Best Hospitals for Orthopedics and a 2016
Guardian of Excellence Award® winner by Press Ganey. For more
information on TGMC’s services please visit www.tgmc.com.
*The Infinix-i Sky + is the INFX-8000C with 930a C-arm
The clinical results described in this document are the experience of
the Physician. Results may vary due to clinical setting, patient
presentation and other factors.