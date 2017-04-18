Fugacil Release: Newly Launched Nail Fungus Treatment Fugacil Makes Its Way To South Korea

AUSTIN, Texas, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Fugacil Lab (http://www.fugacil.com) has revealed that the Korean Health Office will head a significant research project on its scientifically advanced medication, Fugacil, with a view to approving it for use by the country's residents.

As part of a mission to bring relief to the 300 million individuals across the world who suffer from onychomycosis, a type of fungal infection of the nails, this medical company is pleased to share the news that it is making strides in continuing to pioneer its products in Asia.

"We are thrilled to announce that we are continuing our foray into the Asian market with Fugacil," stated Dr. Kim Zeichner, President of Fugacil Lab. "We are planning the expansion of these regulatory filings across the globe, including in other Asian nations, and we are also aiming to focus on forging mutually beneficial affiliations in the process."

Fixing fungal infections

Nail fungus, which tends to affect the toenails more than the fingernails, is characterized by aesthetically displeasing yellow or brown discoloration and/ or split nails that can become unattached from the nail bed. While onychomycosis generally does not cause pain, it can affect a person's self-esteem as a result of its appearance. The aforementioned was a core motivating factor behind the creation of Fugacil.

This product is a technologically advanced drug that works by honing in on affected fungal cells after a negative electrical charge has been applied to the nano-particles in the healing agent. These nano-particles then fuse to the fungal infection, tearing down its membrane walls and eradicating its cells. The attack occurs with speed and efficiency in specific problem areas and is so effective that it minimises the period of time it takes for the body to heal later on.

Conversely, the current anti-fungal medication available for purchase is generally much less quick, allowing the infection the opportunity to build up immunity from the antibiotics.

Effortless application

The application of Fugacil also bolsters its effectiveness. As it is a formula that can be placed directly on the fungal infection, after cleansing the area in question with soap and water, it is effortless to use, encouraging patients to apply it with regularity. The liquid seeps into the nail plate through to the nail bed in impressively large amounts, allowing it to treat the fungal infection without needing to expose the affected area.

Experienced medics from the American Academy of Dermatology have warned that shying away from treatment can have even more of an adverse effect on nail fungus and can mean wearing footwear causes unnecessary pain.

A worldwide issue

The results of research by the World Health Organization demonstrate that approximately 1 in 10 people have experienced onychomycosis across the globe. As Lorizzo and Piraccini (2007) explained, the rapidly rising appearance of the disease has increased alongside the spike in diabetes, immunosuppression and aging populations. The latter has had a particular influence on the increase of fungal diseases as these infections are more likely to affect elderly individuals. In fact, despite onychomycosis only appearing in around 2.6% of children younger than 18 years, it impacts a significant number of older people: approximately 9 out of 10. It is Fugacil Lab's mission to rectify this problematic statistic.

About Fugacil Lab

Biopharmaceutical firm Fugacil Lab is a force to be reckoned with in the field of nanomedical technology, manufacturing innovative and improved drugs to treat all manner of illnesses. The firm predominantly focuses on furthering its research and producing medication to target infectious diseases.

