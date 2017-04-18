RTI Surgical (RTIX) Expands Line Of Matrices In International Markets

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTI Surgical Inc. (RTI) (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its extensive line of tissue matrices in international markets.

RTI launched its latest addition to the Fortiva® Tissue Matrix line with Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm – a next generation tissue matrix derived from porcine dermis. Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm offers a consistently thicker matrix for breast versus the Tutomesh® 0.5mm Perforated, which stays longer and is targeted exclusively at breast reconstruction surgery, a market that continues to show solid growth for tissue matrices.

Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm is thinner and more pliable than Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1.5mm products, which are used for complex abdominal wall reconstruction. Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm was specifically designed for breast reconstruction that requires a thicker barrier than the Tutomesh 0.5mm Perforated between the implant and the surrounding tissues. “This is a major milestone for RTI,” said Keith Pelatowski, Vice President and General Manager, International. “For our international markets, we now provide an option for patients who require maximum implant strength that is long lasting and with more consistent thickness – more consistent thickness means less graft to graft variance and is essential for bilateral procedures.”

Recently, the first implantation of the Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm was performed by Dr. med. Tanja Mitschele, a Oberärztin Fachärztin für Plastische und Ästhetische Chirurgie (specialist in plastic and aesthetic surgery) at the Klinikum Ingolstadt GmbH in Germany. Dr. med. Mitschele has prior experience with the thicker Fortiva 1.5mm. “Fortiva 1mm is more pliable and gentle than the Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1.5mm,” said Dr. med. Mitschele. “The 1mm option allows you to model it better to the breast compared to the previous thicker version, and the needle tip of the suture does not blunt as quickly as with the Fortiva 1.5mm.”

RTI Surgical also offers the Tutomesh 0.5mm Perforated, a thin yet strong bovine pericardium with an average thickness of just 0.5mm. This complements the Cortiva™ 1mm Allograft Dermis, an option for patients that require an allograft alternative. With the addition of Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm, RTI is unique in offering this full range of tissue matrix options with different thicknesses, perforated and non-perforated variants, and three different source materials.

“This offers an unrivalled range to surgeons, hospitals and their patients, allowing a multitude of options for breast reconstruction surgery,” noted Pelatowski. “RTI is dedicated to becoming a leader in the field of breast reconstruction and complex abdominal wall surgery through the continual expansion of its high quality line of tissue matrices.”

Regulatory approvals vary by country. Therefore, please contact the distributor in your region regarding the availability of the Fortiva Tissue Matrix implants in your region.

About RTI Surgical Inc.

RTI Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI is headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has four manufacturing facilities throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For more information, please visit www.rtix.com.

Forward Looking Statement

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations, estimates and projections about our industry, our management's beliefs and certain assumptions made by our management. Words such as "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "plans," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. In addition, except for historical information, any statements made in this communication about anticipated financial results, growth rates, new product introductions, future operational improvements and results or regulatory actions or approvals or changes to agreements with distributors also are forward-looking statements. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties, including the risks described in public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Our actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results reflected in these forward-looking statements. Copies of the company's SEC filings may be obtained by contacting the company or the SEC or by visiting RTI's website at www.rtix.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov.