RTI Surgical (RTIX) Expands Line Of Matrices In International Markets

ALACHUA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--RTI
Surgical Inc. (RTI) (Nasdaq: RTIX), a global surgical implant
company, is pleased to announce the expansion of its extensive line of
tissue matrices in international markets.
RTI launched its latest addition to the Fortiva® Tissue
Matrix line with Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm – a next generation tissue
matrix derived from porcine dermis. Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm offers a
consistently thicker matrix for breast versus the Tutomesh® 0.5mm
Perforated, which stays longer and is targeted exclusively at breast
reconstruction surgery, a market that continues to show solid growth for
tissue matrices.
Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm is thinner and more pliable than Fortiva
Tissue Matrix 1.5mm products, which are used for complex abdominal wall
reconstruction. Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm was specifically designed for
breast reconstruction that requires a thicker barrier than the Tutomesh
0.5mm Perforated between the implant and the surrounding tissues. “This
is a major milestone for RTI,” said Keith Pelatowski, Vice President and
General Manager, International. “For our international markets, we now
provide an option for patients who require maximum implant strength that
is long lasting and with more consistent thickness – more consistent
thickness means less graft to graft variance and is essential for
bilateral procedures.”
Recently, the first implantation of the Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1mm was
performed by Dr. med. Tanja Mitschele, a Oberärztin Fachärztin für
Plastische und Ästhetische Chirurgie (specialist in plastic and
aesthetic surgery) at the Klinikum Ingolstadt GmbH in Germany. Dr. med.
Mitschele has prior experience with the thicker Fortiva 1.5mm. “Fortiva
1mm is more pliable and gentle than the Fortiva Tissue Matrix 1.5mm,”
said Dr. med. Mitschele. “The 1mm option allows you to model it better
to the breast compared to the previous thicker version, and the needle
tip of the suture does not blunt as quickly as with the Fortiva 1.5mm.”
RTI Surgical also offers the Tutomesh 0.5mm Perforated, a thin yet
strong bovine pericardium with an average thickness of just 0.5mm. This
complements the Cortiva™ 1mm Allograft Dermis, an option for patients
that require an allograft alternative. With the addition of Fortiva
Tissue Matrix 1mm, RTI is unique in offering this full range of tissue
matrix options with different thicknesses, perforated and non-perforated
variants, and three different source materials.
“This offers an unrivalled range to surgeons, hospitals and their
patients, allowing a multitude of options for breast reconstruction
surgery,” noted Pelatowski. “RTI is dedicated to becoming a leader in
the field of breast reconstruction and complex abdominal wall surgery
through the continual expansion of its high quality line of tissue
matrices.”
Regulatory approvals vary by country. Therefore, please contact the
distributor in your region regarding the availability of the Fortiva
Tissue Matrix implants in your region.
® indicates U.S. trademark registration. All trademarks
and/or images are the property of their respective owners or holders.
About RTI Surgical Inc.
RTI
Surgical is a leading global surgical implant company providing
surgeons with safe biologic, metal and synthetic implants. Committed to
delivering a higher standard, RTI’s implants are used in sports
medicine, general surgery, spine, orthopedic, trauma and cardiothoracic
procedures and are distributed in nearly 50 countries. RTI is
headquartered in Alachua, Fla., and has four manufacturing facilities
throughout the U.S. and Europe. RTI is accredited in the U.S. by the
American Association of Tissue Banks and is a member of AdvaMed. For
more information, please visit www.rtix.com.
