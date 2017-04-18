International Gene Synthesis Consortium Adds New Global Members To Advance Biosecurity Objectives

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Gene Synthesis Consortium (IGSC), an organization of the world's leading gene synthesis companies, today announced that it has increased its membership to support its mission to establish, practice and promote best gene synthesis biosecurity policies and practices.

Since establishing as a not-for-profit U.S. corporation in April 2015, the IGSC has added the Genome Foundry at the University of Edinburgh, Bioneer, the leading gene synthesis company in Korea, and BGI Bio-Solutions, the gene synthesis company of BGI in China. The new and current IGSC members work together with governments, NGOs, law enforcement, the synthetic biology community and other stakeholders to safeguard biosecurity and advance the beneficial applications of gene synthesis technology. By screening the sequences of ordered genes and vetting customers, IGSC members help to ensure that scientists, researchers and industry practitioners can realize the many benefits of gene synthesis technology while minimizing risk.

"The IGSC, through its established onboarding process and under its corporate bylaws, is pleased to welcome the Genome Foundry, Bioneer and BGI to its membership," said Todd Peterson, chief technology officer of Synthetic Genomics Inc. and current board chair of the IGSC. "This expanded operating footprint and framework for productive interactions globally will help advance the international nature and important implementation of the IGSC's shared screening protocols, common database and best practices supporting our biosecurity mission."

Hongqi Wang, chief business officer at BGI, commented, "BGI is pleased to join the IGSC given its strong leadership in gene synthesis biosecurity at this key time of market growth and important application development in synthetic biology within the developing bioeconomy in China and throughout Asia."

Patrick Yizhi Cai of the University of Edinburgh added, "The Genome Foundry recognized the IGSC's established customers and gene sequence screening tools and procedures, and proactively applied to join the IGSC becoming the Consortium's first academic member and paving the way for membership from developing gene foundries at other academic institutions."

The IGSC encourages other gene synthesis companies and institutions with common biosecurity goals to join. IGSC voting membership is available to gene synthesis companies, while associate membership is available to smaller companies, not-for-profit entities, and academic institutions.

"I am sure our new relationship with the IGSC will allow us to provide biosecurity across synthetic gene products and services for our customers in accordance with the IGSC's mission and objectives," said Han-Oh Park, chief executive officer of Bioneer.

About the IGSC

The IGSC was founded in 2009 by the world's leading gene synthesis companies as a trade organization to advance biosecurity across the industry. In 2015, following an initial period expansion of industrial members, the IGSC was established as a not-for-profit California Corporation. The IGSC's goals are (a) to educate gene synthesis companies and the public regarding sequence and customer screening of synthetic gene orders; (b) to identify and prevent the unauthorized synthesis and sale of inappropriate sequences; and (c) to coordinate development of ongoing best practices. For more information about membership or the IGSC screening process, please visit www.genesynthesisconsortium.org.

