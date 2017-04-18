Regen BioPharma Identifies Three New Series of Compounds That Activate NR2F6

The NR2F6 nuclear receptor has been identified as a potentially very important immune cell inhibitor (an immune checkpoint) and cancer stem cell differentiator. The NR2F6 program at Regen aims to identify antagonists of NR2F6 in an effort to unleash the cancer-killing potential of a patient's own immune system as well as identifying agonists which should suppress the immune system in diseases where the immune system is over-activated, such as autoimmunity.

"Finding small molecules that activate NR2F6 is very difficult. We have been fortunate in identifying three additional classes of compounds which do this," says Harry Lander, Ph.D., MBA, President and Chief Scientific Officer of Regen. "In the drug development process, it is very important to have a backup set of small molecules to develop into clinical candidates. That way, if one class of compounds fail in the development process (e.g., because of toxicity) another small molecule with a different central structure can be substituted and the program can continue."

"It is gratifying that we have expanded our small molecule portfolio in such a way that we have reduced risk in the development program so early in the process," says David Koos, Ph.D., CEO and Chairman of Regen. "With ChemDiv, Inc. as our key partner, we are moving at a rapid pace towards our goal of having clinical candidate drugs in fourth quarter of 2017."

About Regen BioPharma Inc.:

Regen BioPharma Inc. is a publicly traded biotechnology company (OTCQB: RGBP) and (OTCQB: RGBPP). The Company seeks to identify undervalued regenerative medicine applications in the immunotherapy and stem cell space. The Company is focused on rapidly advancing these technologies through pre-clinical and Phase I/II clinical trials. Currently, the Company is focused on gene silencing therapy and small molecule therapies for treating cancer, along with developing stem cell treatments for aplastic anemia and disorders of the bone marrow. Additional information on Regen BioPharma is available at http://www.regenbiopharmainc.com.

