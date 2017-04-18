GlaxoSmithKline (GSK) Release: Togo Becomes First Country In Africa To Validate The Elimination Of Lymphatic Filariasis As A Public Health Problem

LOME, Togo--(BUSINESS WIRE)--GSK, Merck Sharp & Dohme (MSD), and the MECTIZAN®
Donation Program (MDP) congratulate President Faure Gnassingbé, the
government and the people of Togo for becoming the first country in
Africa recognized by the World Health Organization to have eliminated
lymphatic filariasis (LF) as a public health problem.
LF, commonly known as elephantiasis, is a debilitating disease caused by
a parasite transmitted to humans through the bites of mosquitoes.
According to the World Health Organization (WHO), LF is found in 73
countries with an estimated 120 million people infected. Long-term,
chronic infection may cause damage to the lymphatic system of people
affected, and limbs, breasts, and genitals can become severely and
irreversibly swollen, causing extreme discomfort and social
stigmatization.
In African countries where LF and another parasitic disease called river
blindness are co-endemic, the WHO recommends co-administering two
medicines, albendazole and ivermectin, annually for at least six years
to reduce the level of parasites in infected people and help break the
cycle of transmission until the disease is no longer a public health
problem.
A WHO resolution to achieve the elimination of LF was established by the
Fiftieth World Health Assembly in Geneva in 1997. In 1998, GSK announced
the donation of albendazole for the elimination of LF, and MSD expanded
its donation of MECTIZAN® (ivermectin) through the MDP to
include the elimination of LF in countries where the disease co-exists
with river blindness. Since 1999, GSK has donated over 7 billion doses
of albendazole worldwide to fight LF. Since 1987, MSD has donated more
than 2.5 billion doses of MECTIZAN® to control and eliminate
river blindness and LF.
The elimination of LF in Togo follows similar progress in seven
countries (Cambodia, Cook Islands, Maldives, Marshall Islands, Niue, Sri
Lanka and Vanuatu) validated by the WHO to have eliminated LF as a
public health problem. Thirteen additional countries have successfully
completed large-scale treatment programs and are under surveillance to
demonstrate that elimination has been achieved. This remarkable progress
has been supported by a public-private partnership, the Global Alliance
for the Elimination of Lymphatic Filariasis (GAELF), which brings
together academic and research institutions, endemic counties,
non-governmental development organizations, financial donors and the
private sector in the fight against LF.
"We celebrate this important achievement with the people of Togo.
Lymphatic filariasis is a debilitating, but preventable, disease that
not only affects patients and their families but also communities and
health care systems,” said Dr. Julie L. Gerberding, MSD’s chief patient
officer. “Working with our partners for nearly two decades, we strive to
eliminate LF in Africa and Yemen to help improve the lives of tens of
millions of people.”
Phil Thomson, president of Global Affairs, GSK said “Achieving
elimination of LF is a fantastic achievement for Togo and is testament
to the commitment of the Togolese Government and the dedication of the
health workers delivering treatments on the front line. We are committed
to playing our part with the donation of albendazole for as long as it
is needed to replicate this success throughout endemic countries,
freeing communities from the burden of LF.”
The MDP’s director, Dr. Yao Sodahlon, is a Togolese national and expert
in tropical diseases who worked closely over the years with the ministry
of health and other partners to ensure Togo’s success. “I am very proud
of my country for achieving elimination of LF. My colleagues in the
ministry of health must be congratulated for their dedication to
ensuring the medications were consistently delivered to the millions of
people at-risk of infection every year since the national elimination
program started in 2000. I hope other countries in Africa will soon
follow Togo in achieving this goal,” he said.
