California Life Sciences Association Announces Expanded Sacramento & Washington Presence, Adds Three To Advocacy Team

--- Oliver Rocroi hired as Senior Director, State Government Relations ---

--- Manny Heer hired as Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy ---

--- Adam Lotspike hired as Associate Director, Federal Government Relations ---

--- Staffing boost comes as CLSA grows robust footprint throughout California as the premier public policy and business solutions organization representing the life sciences sector ---

SACRAMENTO, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the state’s premier public policy and business solutions organization representing California’s life sciences sector, today announced a major expansion to its advocacy team, hiring three new government relations directors based in its Sacramento and Washington, D.C. offices, bringing its in-house advocacy staff count to 9 personnel.

“As CLSA continues to expand its broad membership and statewide reach, Oliver, Manny and Adam will bolster CLSA’s work in shaping solution-oriented public policy to support and sustain life sciences research, investment and innovation in California. I am delighted to welcome them to CLSA”

Oliver Rocroi has been hired as Senior Director, State Government Relations based in CLSA’s Sacramento office; Manny Heer has been hired as Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy based in CLSA’s Sacramento office; and Adam Lotspike has been hired as Associate Director, Federal Government Relations based in CLSA’s Washington, D.C. office. As CLSA continues to grow its robust statewide footprint, these hires bolster the organization’s government relations efforts in Sacramento, Washington and at the local levels to drive solution-oriented public policies and advocacy activities that sustain and support life sciences research, investment and innovation in California.

With these new additions to the advocacy team, the organization’s full-time staff spanning their five offices in San Diego, Sacramento, Los Angeles, Washington and the Bay Area is now over 30, including nine new hires in 2017 alone.

Oliver Rocroi Named Senior Director, State Government Relations – Sacramento Office

Oliver Rocroi has been named Senior Director, State Government Relations. Based in CLSA’s Sacramento office, Rocroi will conduct strategic lobbying activities to support and advance the organization’s state advocacy priorities on behalf of the life sciences sector and CLSA members. Rocroi comes to CLSA after two years with the Association of California Life and Health Insurance Companies (ACLHIC). Before ACLHIC, Rocroi worked for a public relations firm, the Assembly Republican Caucus, as a campaign manager for several legislative seats and as the District Director for an Assemblymember. Rocroi earned his Bachelor of Science in Aerospace Engineering from California State Polytechnic University in Pomona.

Manny Heer Named Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy – Sacramento Office

Manny Heer has been named Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy. Based in CLSA’s Sacramento office, Heer will support the organization’s state advocacy priorities by cultivating strong relationships with various stakeholder groups, creating a robust grassroots program for CLSA members and assisting with legislative policy, research and more. Heer will also assist in the development and implementation of direct legislative advocacy and education efforts with members of the California legislature, Governor’s office and various state and local agencies. Heer comes to CLSA after nearly two years with the California Medical Association (CMA) as Associate Director, Political Operations. Heer received his Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior & Leadership from the University of San Francisco.

Adam Lotspike Named Associate Director, Federal Government Relations – Washington Office

Adam Lotspike has been named Associate Director, Federal Government Relations. Based in CLSA’s Washington, D.C. office, Lotspike will support the organization’s federal advocacy priorities by assisting in the development and implementation of outreach, education and legislative advocacy activities with members of the California congressional delegation, as well as building and maintaining alliances with CLSA member companies, partner associations and other affiliate organizations. Lotspike comes to CLSA after serving as Manager of Federal Affairs at the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Prior to his tenure at APA, Lotspike served as congressional campaign manager and worked as a communications advisor on political and issue advocacy campaigns in California. Lotspike is a graduate of California Lutheran University where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, and a Master of Public Policy & Administration in Public Policy and Administration.

“Oliver Rocroi, Manny Heer and Adam Lotspike are exceptional additions to California Life Sciences Association’s team. Each brings a wealth of experience in government affairs and legislative advocacy, enabling CLSA to build and maintain stronger ties in Sacramento and Washington, so that policymakers understand the contributions that our innovative life sciences sector and member companies are making to drive gains in patient care,” said Sara Radcliffe, President & CEO of California Life Sciences Association.

“As CLSA continues to expand its broad membership and statewide reach, Oliver, Manny and Adam will bolster CLSA’s work in shaping solution-oriented public policy to support and sustain life sciences research, investment and innovation in California. I am delighted to welcome them to CLSA,” added Radcliffe.

Photos available upon request.

About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)

California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy, improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes, investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at www.califesciences.org, and follow us on Twitter @CALifeSciences, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.