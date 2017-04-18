California Life Sciences Association Announces Expanded Sacramento & Washington Presence, Adds Three To Advocacy Team

SACRAMENTO, Calif. & WASHINGTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--California
Life Sciences Association (CLSA), the
state’s premier public policy and business solutions organization
representing California’s life sciences sector, today announced a major
expansion to its advocacy team, hiring three new government relations
directors based in its Sacramento and Washington, D.C. offices, bringing
its in-house advocacy staff count to 9 personnel.
Oliver Rocroi has been hired as Senior Director, State Government
Relations based in CLSA’s Sacramento office; Manny Heer has been hired
as Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy based in CLSA’s Sacramento
office; and Adam Lotspike has been hired as Associate Director, Federal
Government Relations based in CLSA’s Washington, D.C. office. As CLSA
continues to grow its robust statewide footprint, these hires bolster
the organization’s government relations efforts in Sacramento,
Washington and at the local levels to drive solution-oriented public
policies and advocacy activities that sustain and support life sciences
research, investment and innovation in California.
With these new additions to the advocacy team, the organization’s
full-time staff spanning their five offices in San Diego, Sacramento,
Los Angeles, Washington and the Bay Area is now over 30, including nine
new hires in 2017 alone.
Oliver Rocroi Named Senior Director, State Government Relations –
Sacramento Office
Oliver Rocroi has been named Senior Director, State Government
Relations. Based in CLSA’s Sacramento office, Rocroi will conduct
strategic lobbying activities to support and advance the organization’s
state advocacy priorities on behalf of the life sciences sector and CLSA
members. Rocroi comes to CLSA after two years with the Association of
California Life and Health Insurance Companies (ACLHIC). Before ACLHIC,
Rocroi worked for a public relations firm, the Assembly Republican
Caucus, as a campaign manager for several legislative seats and as the
District Director for an Assemblymember. Rocroi earned his Bachelor of
Science in Aerospace Engineering from California State Polytechnic
University in Pomona.
Manny Heer Named Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy –
Sacramento Office
Manny Heer has been named Director, Alliance Development & Advocacy.
Based in CLSA’s Sacramento office, Heer will support the organization’s
state advocacy priorities by cultivating strong relationships with
various stakeholder groups, creating a robust grassroots program for
CLSA members and assisting with legislative policy, research and more.
Heer will also assist in the development and implementation of direct
legislative advocacy and education efforts with members of the
California legislature, Governor’s office and various state and local
agencies. Heer comes to CLSA after nearly two years with the California
Medical Association (CMA) as Associate Director, Political Operations.
Heer received his Bachelor of Science in Organizational Behavior &
Leadership from the University of San Francisco.
Adam Lotspike Named Associate Director, Federal Government Relations
– Washington Office
Adam Lotspike has been named Associate Director, Federal Government
Relations. Based in CLSA’s Washington, D.C. office, Lotspike will
support the organization’s federal advocacy priorities by assisting in
the development and implementation of outreach, education and
legislative advocacy activities with members of the California
congressional delegation, as well as building and maintaining alliances
with CLSA member companies, partner associations and other affiliate
organizations. Lotspike comes to CLSA after serving as Manager of
Federal Affairs at the American Psychiatric Association (APA). Prior to
his tenure at APA, Lotspike served as congressional campaign manager and
worked as a communications advisor on political and issue advocacy
campaigns in California. Lotspike is a graduate of California Lutheran
University where he earned both a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science,
and a Master of Public Policy & Administration in Public Policy and
Administration.
“Oliver Rocroi, Manny Heer and Adam Lotspike are exceptional additions
to California Life Sciences Association’s team. Each brings a wealth of
experience in government affairs and legislative advocacy, enabling CLSA
to build and maintain stronger ties in Sacramento and Washington, so
that policymakers understand the contributions that our innovative life
sciences sector and member companies are making to drive gains in
patient care,” said Sara Radcliffe, President & CEO of California Life
Sciences Association.
“As CLSA continues to expand its broad membership and statewide reach,
Oliver, Manny and Adam will bolster CLSA’s work in shaping
solution-oriented public policy to support and sustain life sciences
research, investment and innovation in California. I am delighted to
welcome them to CLSA,” added Radcliffe.
About California Life Sciences Association (CLSA)
California Life Sciences Association (CLSA) is the state’s largest and
most influential life sciences advocacy and business leadership
organization. With offices in Sacramento, San Diego, South San
Francisco, Los Angeles and Washington DC, CLSA works closely with
industry, government, academia and others to shape public policy,
improve access to innovative technologies and grow California’s life
sciences economy. CLSA serves biotechnology, pharmaceutical, medical
device and diagnostics companies, research universities and institutes,
investors and service providers throughout the Golden State. CLSA was
founded in 2015 when the Bay Area Bioscience Association (BayBio) and
the California Healthcare Institute (CHI) merged. Visit CLSA at
