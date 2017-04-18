 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Bruker Corporation Announces Date And Time Of First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Webcast



4/18/2017 9:05:28 AM

BILLERICA, Mass., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Bruker (NASDAQ: BRKR) today announced it will disclose its first quarter 2017 financial results on Wednesday, May 3rd, 2017, after the market closes. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 4:45 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the results and current business trends. 

To listen to the webcast, investors can go to http://ir.bruker.com and click on the "Earnings Release" hyperlink to access the webcast.  A slide presentation will be referenced during the webcast and will be posted to the company's website shortly before the webcast begins.

Investors can also listen to the earnings webcast via telephone by dialing 1-888-437-2685 (US toll free) or +1-412-317-6702 (international), and referencing the "Bruker First Quarter 2017 Earnings Conference Call".

Bruker is enabling investors to pre-register for the earnings conference call so that they can expedite their entry into the call and avoid the need to wait for a live operator.  In order to pre-register for the call, investors can visit http://dpregister.com/10105655 and enter their contact information.  Investors will then be issued a personalized phone number and pin to dial into the live conference call.  Individuals can pre-register any time prior to the start of the conference call on May 3rd.

A telephone replay of the conference call will be available by dialing 1-877-344-7529 (U.S. toll free) or +1-412-317-0088 (international) and entering conference number: 10105655.  The replay will be available beginning one hour after the end of the conference call through June 3, 2017.

For Further Information:  

Miroslava Minkova


Head of Investor Relations


Tel:  +1 (978) 663-3660, ext. 1479


Email:  Miroslava.Minkova@Bruker.com

 

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bruker-announces-date-and-time-of-first-quarter-2017-earnings-release-and-webcast-300440567.html

SOURCE Bruker Corporation

