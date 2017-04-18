Halyard Health To Webcast Conference Call Discussing First Quarter 2017 Financial Results

ALPHARETTA, Ga., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Halyard Health, Inc. (NYSE: HYH) will webcast its conference call discussing financial results and business highlights for the first quarter 2017 on Tuesday, May 2 at 9 a.m. ET. The company will issue a news release detailing its results before the market opens that same day.

The conference call will be hosted by Robert Abernathy, chairman and chief executive officer, and Steve Voskuil, chief financial officer.

To join the live conference call, dial 877-240-5772 in the United States. A simultaneous webcast of the call and a related presentation will be accessible via the Investors section of the Halyard Health website, https://halyardhealth.investorroom.com/.

A replay of the conference call will be available May 2 at noon ET by dialing 877-344-7529 in the United States and entering passcode 10104850. It will be available for one week. A replay of the webcast also will be accessible in the Investors section of the website, approximately one hour following the completion of the conference call.

About Halyard Health:

Halyard Health (NYSE: HYH) is a medical technology company focused on eliminating pain, speeding recovery and preventing infection for healthcare providers and their patients. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia, Halyard is committed to addressing some of today's most important healthcare needs, such as reducing the use of opioids while helping patients move from surgery to recovery and preventing healthcare-associated infections. Halyard's business segments - Medical Devices and Surgical and Infection Prevention (S&IP) - develop, manufacture and market clinically superior solutions that improve medical outcomes and business performance in more than 100 countries. For more information, visit www.halyardhealth.com.

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/halyard-health-inc-to-webcast-conference-call-discussing-first-quarter-2017-financial-results-300439916.html

SOURCE Halyard Health, Inc.