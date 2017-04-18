Incyte (INCY) To Report First Quarter Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) announced today that it has scheduled its first quarter financial results conference call and webcast for 10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2017.

The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as follows:

• Q1 2017 Press Release: May 4, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. ET • Q1 2017 Conference Call: May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET • Domestic Dial-In Number: 877-407-9221 • International Dial-In Number: 201-689-8597 • Conference ID Number: 13659569

If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is 877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is 201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference ID number 13659569.

The live webcast with slides can be accessed at www.incyte.com under Investor Relations, Events and Webcasts and will be available for replay for 30 days.

About Incyte

Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please visit the Company's website at www.incyte.com.

