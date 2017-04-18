Incyte (INCY) To Report First Quarter Financial Results

WILMINGTON, Del.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Incyte Corporation (Nasdaq: INCY) announced today that it has scheduled
its first quarter financial results conference call and webcast for
10:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, May 4, 2017.
The schedule for the press release and conference call/webcast is as
follows:
• Q1 2017 Press Release:
May 4, 2017 at 7:00 a.m. ET
• Q1 2017 Conference Call:
May 4, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. ET
• Domestic Dial-In Number:
877-407-9221
• International Dial-In Number:
201-689-8597
• Conference ID Number:
13659569
If you are unable to participate, a replay of the conference call will
be available for thirty days. The replay dial-in number for the U.S. is
877-660-6853 and the dial-in number for international callers is
201-612-7415. To access the replay you will need the conference
ID number 13659569.
The live webcast with slides can be accessed at www.incyte.com
under Investor Relations, Events and Webcasts and will be available for
replay for 30 days.
About Incyte
Incyte Corporation is a Wilmington, Delaware-based biopharmaceutical
company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of
proprietary therapeutics. For additional information on Incyte, please
visit the Company's website at www.incyte.com.
Follow @Incyte on Twitter at https://twitter.com/Incyte.
