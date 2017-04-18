Cogentix Medical To Report First Quarter Results On May 2, 2017

MINNEAPOLIS, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Cogentix Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: CGNT), a global medical device company focused on providing the Urology, Uro/Gyn and Gynecology markets with innovative and proprietary products, will release financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market close on Tuesday, May 2, 2017.

The Company will host a conference call and webcast to discuss its financial results the same day on Tuesday, May 2, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (3:30 p.m. Central Time). Darin Hammers, President and Chief Executive Officer, will host the event along with Brett Reynolds, Chief Financial Officer. Individuals wishing to participate in the conference call should dial 877-303-1595 with the conference ID number 10151910. To access a live webcast of the call, go to the investor relations section of Cogentix Medical's website at ir.cogentixmedical.com.

An audio replay will be available for 30 days following the call at 855-859-2056 with the conference ID number 10151910. An archived webcast will also be available at ir.cogentixmedical.com.

About Cogentix Medical

Cogentix Medical, Inc., headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, with additional operations in New York, Massachusetts, The Netherlands and the United Kingdom, is a global medical device company. We design, develop, manufacture and market products for flexible endoscopy with our unique PrimeSight product lines featuring a streamlined visualization system and proprietary sterile disposable microbial barrier providing users with efficient and cost effective endoscope turnover while enhancing patient safety. We also commercialize the Urgent® PC Neuromodulation System, an FDA-cleared device that delivers percutaneous tibial nerve stimulation (PTNS) for the office-based treatment of overactive bladder (OAB). OAB is a chronic condition that affects approximately 42 million U.S. adults. The symptoms include urinary urgency, frequency and urge incontinence. We also offer Macroplastique®, an injectable urethral bulking agent for the treatment of adult female stress urinary incontinence primarily due to intrinsic sphincter deficiency. For more information on Cogentix Medical and our products, please visit us at www.cogentixmedical.com. 'CGNT-G'

For Further Information:

Cogentix Medical, Inc.

Brett Reynolds, SVP and CFO

952-426-6152

EVC Group

Brian Moore/Doug Sherk

310-579-6199/415-652-9100

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cogentix-medical-to-report-first-quarter-results-on-may-2-2017-300440619.html

SOURCE Cogentix Medical, Inc.