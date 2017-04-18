|
Interleukin Genetics (ILGN) Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2016 Financial Results
WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. (OTCQB:ILIU), a life sciences company focused on the genetics of chronic inflammation, today announced financial and operational results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.
“2016 was a pivotal year for Interleukin Genetics, as we generated compelling new data regarding the potential utility of our Interleukin-1 (IL-1) genetic platform in the development of new classes of drugs for cardiac disease, and management of patients who have suffered previous cardiac events,” said Mark B. Carbeau, Chief Executive Officer of Interleukin Genetics. “We believe our proprietary genetic patterns have potential to accelerate clinical development through more targeted patient recruitment and may help address important questions such as dose responses, side-effect profiles and pricing/reimbursement strategies. Commercially, we believe our test may assist clinicians in identifying patients more likely to respond to specific drug therapies. These scientific developments are potentially significant to the post-statin era of cardiovascular medicine, and in response to increased interest from potential partners, we have made our cardiovascular test program a major focus for the company by expanding efforts to build additional clinical evidence and by broadening business development outreach.”
