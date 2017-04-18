 News | News By Subject | News by Disease News By Date | Search News
Get Our FREE
Industry eNewsletter		 email:    
   

Interleukin Genetics (ILGN) Reports Fourth Quarter And Year-End 2016 Financial Results



4/18/2017 8:59:32 AM

  Life Sciences Jobs  
  • Newest Jobs - Last 24 Hours
  • California Jobs
  • Massachusetts Jobs
  • New Jersey Jobs
  • Maryland Jobs
  • Washington Jobs
  View More Jobs
WALTHAM, Mass., April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Interleukin Genetics, Inc. (OTCQB:ILIU), a life sciences company focused on the genetics of chronic inflammation, today announced financial and operational results for its fiscal fourth quarter and full fiscal year ending December 31, 2016.

“2016 was a pivotal year for Interleukin Genetics, as we generated compelling new data regarding the potential utility of our Interleukin-1 (IL-1) genetic platform in the development of new classes of drugs for cardiac disease, and management of patients who have suffered previous cardiac events,” said Mark B. Carbeau, Chief Executive Officer of Interleukin Genetics. “We believe our proprietary genetic patterns have potential to accelerate clinical development through more targeted patient recruitment and may help address important questions such as dose responses, side-effect profiles and pricing/reimbursement strategies. Commercially, we believe our test may assist clinicians in identifying patients more likely to respond to specific drug therapies. These scientific developments are potentially significant to the post-statin era of cardiovascular medicine, and in response to increased interest from potential partners, we have made our cardiovascular test program a major focus for the company by expanding efforts to build additional clinical evidence and by broadening business development outreach.”

Read at GlobeNewswire


comments powered by Disqus
   

ADD TO DEL.ICIO.US    ADD TO DIGG    ADD TO FURL    ADD TO STUMBLEUPON    ADD TO TECHNORATI FAVORITES
 