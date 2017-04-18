Select Medical (SLMC) To Announce First Quarter 2017 Results On Thursday, May 4

MECHANICSBURG, Pa., April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Select Medical Holdings Corporation ("Select Medical") (NYSE: SEM), will release the financial results for its first quarter ended March 31, 2017 on Thursday, May 4, 2017 after the market closes.

Select Medical will host a conference call regarding its first quarter results, as well as its business outlook, on Friday, May 5, 2017, at 9:00am ET. The domestic dial in number for the call is 1-877-430-7741. The international dial in number is 1-615-247-0054. The conference ID for the call is 9660441. The conference call will be webcast simultaneously and can be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

For those unable to participate in the conference call, a replay will be available until 11:59pm ET, May 12, 2017. The replay number is 1-855-859-2056 (domestic) or 1-404-537-3406 (international). The passcode for the replay will be 9660441. The replay can also be accessed at Select Medical Holdings Corporation's website, www.selectmedicalholdings.com.

Select Medical began operations in 1997 and has grown to be one of the largest operators of specialty hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics and occupational health centers in the United States based on the number of facilities. As of March 31, 2017, Select Medical operated 102 long term acute care hospitals and 20 acute medical rehabilitation hospitals in 27 states and 1,610 outpatient rehabilitation clinics in 37 states and the District of Columbia. Select Medical's joint venture subsidiary Concentra operated 308 centers in 38 states. Concentra also provides contract services at employer worksites and Department of Veterans Affairs community-based outpatient clinics. At March 31, 2017, Select Medical had operations in 46 states and the District of Columbia. Information about Select Medical is available at www.selectmedical.com.

Investor inquiries:

Joel T. Veit

Senior Vice President and Treasurer

717-972-1100

ir@selectmedical.com

