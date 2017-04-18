Cellular Dynamics Signs Distribution Deal With StemCell Technologies Inc.

MADISON, Wis.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cellular
Dynamics International (CDI), a FUJIFILM company and a leading
developer and manufacturer of induced pluripotent stem cell-derived
products, today announced it has signed a distribution agreement with STEMCELL
Technologies, a world leader in iPS cell culture media.
“This joint agreement with STEMCELL Technologies will make iPSC
technology widely available to researchers worldwide, helping advance
biological research leading to cellular therapies and drug discovery,”
said Dr. Bruce Novich, Division President-CNBD for FUJIFILM Holdings
America Corporation and Executive Vice President and General Manager for
CDI. “We believe that STEMCELL Technologies, a leading developer,
manufacturer and seller of stem cell related products, is an ideal
partner for CDI, because their global sales and distribution
infrastructure delivers to an established and an emerging customer base,
which translates into faster access to and deeper penetration of CDI’s
leading edge technologies and products.”
Under the terms of the agreement, STEMCELL Technologies will distribute
CDI’s iCell® catalog of products in North America, Europe,
and Singapore, with other countries under consideration. CDI’s iCell
products are differentiated human induced pluripotent stem cell
(iPSC)-derived cells, which include cardiomyocytes, hepatocytes, and
others, totaling up to 12 cell types.
“STEMCELL Technologies is delighted for the opportunity to bring CDI’s
innovative products to the global research community. STEMCELL and CDI
will work together on progressive solutions for the life science tools
market. We look forward to a long and productive partnership with the
shared goal of improving human health,” said Dr. Allen Eaves, President
and CEO of STEMCELL Technologies.
About Cellular Dynamics International:
Cellular Dynamics International (CDI), a FUJIFILM company, is a leading
developer and supplier of human cells used in drug discovery, toxicity
testing, and regenerative medicine applications. Leveraging technology
that can be used to create induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) and
differentiated tissue-specific cells from any individual, CDI is
committed to advancing life science research and transforming the
therapeutic development process in order to fundamentally improve human
health. The company’s inventoried iCell® products and
donor-specific MyCell® Products are available in the
quantity, quality, purity, and reproducibility required for drug and
cell therapy development. For more information please visit www.cellulardynamics.com.
About Fujifilm
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation, Tokyo, Japan brings continuous innovation
and leading-edge products to a broad spectrum of industries, including:
healthcare, with medical systems, pharmaceuticals and cosmetics; graphic
systems; highly functional materials, such as flat panel display
materials; optical devices, such as broadcast and cinema lenses; digital
imaging; and document products. These are based on a vast portfolio of
chemical, mechanical, optical, electronic, software and production
technologies. In the year ended March 31, 2016, the company had global
revenues of $22.1 billion, at an exchange rate of 112.54 yen to the
dollar. Fujifilm is committed to environmental stewardship and good
corporate citizenship. For more information, please visit: www.fujifilmholdings.com.
About STEMCELL Technologies:
As Scientists Helping Scientists, STEMCELL Technologies is committed to
providing high-quality cell culture media, cell isolation products,
accessory tools and educational services for life science research.
Driven by science and a passion for quality, STEMCELL provides over 2500
products to more than 90 countries worldwide. To learn more, visit www.stemcell.com.
