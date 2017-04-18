CDISC Announces New Standard For Major Depressive Disorder To Foster Development Of New Treatments

AUSTIN, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Clinical Data Interchange Standards Consortium (CDISC) today
announced the release of Major Depressive Disorder (MDD) Therapeutic
Area User Guide v1.0. The MDD standard is freely available on the CDISC
website. Therapeutic Area User Guides provide research professionals
with guidance on how to represent patient data in clinical research
to improve quality, efficiency and cost effectiveness, enabling smarter
research to unlock cures.
According to the World Health Organization, an estimated 350 million
people of all ages suffer from depression globally. Depression is the
leading cause of disability worldwide, and is a major contributor to the
overall global burden of disease.
“We congratulate the team on the release of the Major Depressive
Disorder (MDD) Therapeutic Area User Guide! Including MDD, a record
number of 10 Therapeutic Area User Guides were released in 2016. We
would like to recognize the tremendous effort put forth by all CDISC
standards development teams and thank them for their dedication
throughout the year. We are making great strides in increasing the
breadth of clinical data standards available to support research,” said
Brooke Hinkson, Head Global Clinical Data Standards at Merck and lead of
the TransCelerate BioPharma (“TransCelerate”) Clinical Data Standards
initiative.
This CDISC Therapeutic Area standard was developed through the Coalition
For Accelerating Standards and Therapies (CFAST) initiative, a
partnership of CDISC and the Critical Path Institute (C-Path), with
participation from the U.S. NIH National Cancer Institute Enterprise
Vocabulary Services (NCI-EVS), the U.S. Food and Drug Administration
(FDA), TransCelerate, the Japan Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices
Agency (PMDA) and other stakeholders to accelerate clinical research and
medical product development by creating and maintaining data standards,
tools and methods for conducting research in therapeutic areas that are
important to public health.
CDISC standards have been adopted and used in more than 90 countries,
and are required for submissions to the U.S. FDA and Japan PMDA. To
date, Therapeutic Area standards have been developed for over 25 disease
areas. CDISC standards make it possible for data to speak the same
language, empowering data collection and sharing that makes the most of
the valuable information offered by patients participating in research
studies around the globe.
ABOUT CDISC
CDISC is a 501(c)(3) global, non-profit organization that develops data
standards to foster smarter research and enable connections to
healthcare. CDISC standards allow data to speak the same
language, by providing common formats for data collection, data
sharing and data analyses to make the most of the valuable information
offered by patients participating in research studies around the globe,
enabling researchers to discover new treatments, find breakthroughs, and
unlock cures. CDISC standards are required for regulatory submissions to
the U.S. FDA and Japan PMDA, are endorsed by the China CFDA, and are
requested for use by the European Innovative Medicines Initiative (IMI).
The suite of CDISC standards is freely available on the CDISC
website.
CDISC is funded through the generous support of over 400 member
organizations from pharmaceutical, biotech, clinical research
organizations, regulatory agencies, academia, and healthcare, as well as
through grants, authorized CDISC Education courses, events and
charitable contributions. To find out more about how to support CDISC
and get involved, please visit www.cdisc.org
and www.unlockcures.org.