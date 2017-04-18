3D Signatures Announces Relocation To MaRS Discovery District In Toronto

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 3D Signatures Inc. (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) (the "Company" or "3DS"), is pleased to announce that the Company will relocate its corporate offices to the MaRS Discovery District (“MaRS”) in Toronto this spring. Following a rigorous screening process, 3DS was selected by MaRS Venture Services to join a growing list of promising Canadian healthcare companies that are moving to one of the world’s largest innovation hubs.



"3D Signatures is thrilled to become a member of the MaRS community, working alongside other like-minded companies in a state-of-the-art complex designed to cultivate innovation and entrepreneurship,” commented 3DS’ CEO, Jason Flowerday. “This move offers us immediate access to a broad range of corporate and clinical resources, affordable and flexible laboratory space, and a network of potential collaborators and mentors to help us grow our business, all in one of the most desirable locations in Canada.”

MaRS supports promising companies tackling key challenges in the health, cleantech, finance and commerce industries, as well as work and learning sectors, as they start, grow and scale.

As part of the MaRS community, 3DS will not only have access to a state-of-the-art facility, co-working and laboratory space, but also key opinion leaders, potential collaborators and funding partners, and a wide range of business and venture services to support the Company’s growth.

“The move to MaRS offers 3D Signatures a number of benefits that go beyond conventional lab and office space, and we expect this relocation to pay off immediately as we work towards validation and commercialization of our diagnostic pipeline, starting with our Hodgkin’s lymphoma and prostate cancer tests,” added Flowerday.

The Company is expected to complete the relocation to MaRS by April 30, 2017.

About 3DS

3DS (TSX-V:DXD) (OTCQB:TDSGF) (FSE:3D0) is a personalized medicine company with a proprietary software platform based on the three-dimensional analysis of chromosomal signatures. The technology is well developed and supported by 22 clinical studies on over 2,000 patients on 13 different cancers and Alzheimer’s disease. Depending on the desired application, this platform technology can measure the stage of disease, rate of progression of disease, drug efficacy, and drug toxicity. The technology is designed to predict the course of disease and to personalize treatment for the individual patient. For more information, visit the Company’s new website at http://www.3dsignatures.com.

