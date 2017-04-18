IntegriChain Acquires Pharmametrics GmbH , Expanding Analytics And Contract Management Platform For Pharmaceutical Managed Markets Teams

PHILADELPHIA, April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- IntegriChain, a rapidly growing healthcare technology company, today announced the acquisition of PharmaMetrics, a leading provider of contract operations outsourcing and market access analytics software and services. The acquisition strengthens IntegriChain's ability to deliver industry-leading analytics and contract management solutions to pharmaceutical managed markets teams to support their growing investments in patient access. This is IntegriChain's first acquisition since entering its strategic partnership with Accel-KKR, a leading technology-focused private equity firm, in 2016.

"This acquisition supports our vision to bring together disparate commercial data assets into one enrichment and analytics platform with the scale and breadth of capabilities to solve some of the pharmaceutical industry's hardest contracting and patient journey challenges," said IntegriChain co-founder and CEO Kevin Leininger. "With the addition of PharmaMetrics' market access expertise and capabilities to the IntegriChain platform, we can widen our focus to deliver analytics and solutions that allow pharmaceutical companies to balance the cost and efficacy of their pharmacy network, patient services, and co-pay assistance strategies."

"We are excited to join the growing IntegriChain platform to enhance the delivery of contracting and payer analytics to today's leading and emerging managed market teams," said John Still, President and CEO of PharmaMetrics. "Our offerings are highly complementary combining the worlds of payer and payer rebates with specialty patient-level, pharmacy, and distribution data and will improve market access and patient experience optimization in the specialty era."

"The pharmaceutical industry continues to evolve in an attempt to better understand and serve its patient base," said Bob Jansen, CEO of Zensights, a leader in insights into critical biopharma vendor/supplier engagement issues and "Best in Class" vendor identification. "As such, many organizations now have their patient access and trade functions reporting up to one senior executive. IntegriChain's acquisition of PharmaMetrics ranked 'Best in Class' by the pharmaceutical industry for Rebate Processing and Contract Assessment Analytics in the 2016 Zensight ratings will increase the value proposition that IntegriChain brings to these leaders."

About PharmaMetrics

PharmaMetrics is a leading provider of contract operations business process outsourcing and market access analytics, software, and services. PharmaMetrics delivers contract operations services including Medicaid processing, commercial processing, Medicare Part D, coverage gap, chargebacks, and government pricing; contract advisory services including pricing optimization, launch services, contract review, formulary and membership compliance, data management and analytics, and forecasting and accruals; deal and market analysis; and data management and analytics to leading and emerging pharmaceutical companies. The company is based in Fort Washington, PA. For more information, visit http://www.pharmametricsinc.com/.

About IntegriChain

IntegriChain is a rapidly growing healthcare technology company, offering the leading cloud for channel, specialty, and payer data and analytics that deliver actionable insights for life sciences managed markets teams to improve patient access. Pharmaceutical, biopharm/specialty pharma, generics, and medtech suppliers leverage insights from IntegriChain's unmatched factory-to-patient visibility to optimize spend and patient access and to address critical risks throughout the patient journey and product life cycle. IntegriChain delivers the enriched data and analytics foundation for more efficient and service-oriented channel models for mature product categories as well as for innovative products that must balance significant therapeutic benefit with out-of-pocket costs and benefit hurdles. Today IntegriChain is the trusted partner for all top-10 bio/pharmaceutical companies, 17 of the top-20 life science companies, and more than 50 other suppliers, totaling more than $250 billion in annual US commerce. IntegriChain is backed by Accel-KKR, a leading Silicon Valley technology private equity firm. For more information, visit www.integrichain.com and our blog, and follow us on Twitter @IntegriChain and LinkedIn.

About Accel-KKR

Accel-KKR is a technology-focused investment firm with more than $4.0 billion in capital commitments. The firm focuses on software and IT-enabled businesses well-positioned for topline and bottom-line growth. At the core of Accel-KKR's investment strategy is a commitment to developing strong partnerships with the management teams of its portfolio companies and a focus on building value through the significant resources available through Accel-KKR's network. Accel-KKR focuses on middle-market companies and provides a broad range of capital solutions including credit, minority-growth investments, buyouts, divisional carve-outs, and going-private transactions. For more information, please visit: www.accel-kkr.com.

