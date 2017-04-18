AMETEK (AME) To Acquire MOCON

"MOCON is an excellent company that has tremendous synergy with AMETEK," comments David A. Zapico, AMETEK Chief Executive Officer. "They are the global leader in gas analysis instrumentation for package and permeation testing. Its products and technologies nicely complement our existing gas analysis instrumentation business and provides us with opportunities to expand into the growing food and pharmaceutical package testing market."

"We believe this transaction creates significant value for our shareholders and provides long-term benefits for our customers and employees," said Robert L. Demorest, MOCON President and Chief Executive Officer. "By joining a larger global enterprise, MOCON will have the resources to expand our market leading gas analysis products and technologies. We look forward to joining the outstanding team at AMETEK."

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of MOCON's shareholders and applicable regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to be completed in the late second quarter or third quarter of calendar year 2017.

About AMETEK

AMETEK is a leading global manufacturer of electronic instruments and electro-mechanical devices with annual sales of approximately $4.0 billion. AMETEK's Corporate Growth Plan is based on Four Key Strategies: Operational Excellence, Strategic Acquisitions, Global & Market Expansion and New Products. AMETEK's objective is double-digit percentage growth in earnings per share over the business cycle and a superior return on total capital. The common stock of AMETEK is a component of the S&P 500 Index.

About MOCON

MOCON is a leading provider of detectors, instruments, systems and consulting services to research laboratories, production facilities, and quality control and safety departments in the medical, pharmaceutical, food and beverage, packaging, environmental, oil and gas and other industries worldwide.

