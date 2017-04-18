Globus Medical (GMED) Schedules First Quarter 2017 Earnings Release And Conference Call

AUDUBON, Pa., April 17, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED), a leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer, will announce its financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2017 after the market close on Wednesday, May 3, 2017. A copy of the release will be available on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.



Following the announcement, Globus Medical will hold a teleconference to discuss its performance with the investment community at 5:30 p.m. Eastern Time. Globus invites all interested parties to join the call by dialing:

1-855-533-7141 United States Participants

1-720-545-0060 International Participants

There is no passcode for the teleconference.

For interested parties who do not wish to ask questions, the teleconference will be webcast live and may be accessed through a link on the Globus Medical website at www.globusmedical.com/investors.

The call will be archived until Monday, May 9, 2017. The audio archive can be accessed by calling 1-855-859-2056 in the U.S. or 1-404-537-3406 from outside the U.S. The passcode for the audio replay is 889-7466.

About Globus Medical, Inc.

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal implant company based in Audubon, PA. The company was founded in 2003 by an experienced team of professionals with a shared vision to create products that enable surgeons to promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. Additional information can be accessed at www.globusmedical.com.

