MRI Interventions (MRIC) Release: Clearpoint Neuro Navigation System’s Real-Time MRI Guided Platform To Be Featured At AANS Practical Clinics For Fourth Consecutive Year

IRVINE, Calif., April 18, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MRI Interventions, Inc. (OTCQB:MRIC) today announced that its ClearPoint®Neuro Navigation System will be featured in the laser ablation hands-on Practical Clinic during the Annual Meeting of the American Association of Neurological Surgeons (AANS) taking place on April 22 through 26, 2017, in Los Angeles, California. The precision of real-time MRI guidance and the value of the One-Room, One Procedure workflow utilizing the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System will be highlighted in the course “Laser Thermocoagulation – How, When and Why.”



Following the Practical Clinics, AANS attendees are invited to visit the MRI Interventions booth (#1212) to learn more about the ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System and recently published guidelines in the Journal of Healthcare Risk Management, Essential Elements for Safe Practices in Laser Ablation Procedures Utilizing Multisite Workflow Patterns, for performing for neurosurgical laser ablation. “Patient safety is our priority. Whether the entire laser ablation procedure is performed in a diagnostic MRI or in a specialty intraoperative suite, eliminating patient transportation in the middle of a neurosurgical procedure reduces unnecessary risk,” said Wendelin Maners, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We are excited to see the American Society of Healthcare Risk Management (AHRM) has taken notice of the issues inherent in multi-site workflow patterns.”

The ClearPoint system allows surgeons to plan, target, and adjust trajectories under real time MRI-guided visualization for placement of electrodes, catheters and biopsy needles. The entire procedure takes place in an MRI suite and eliminates the need to attach a large, metal stereotactic headframe to an awake patient. Real time MRI imaging provides the surgeon with current views of the patient’s brain anatomy at the time of surgical planning, device alignment, and navigation of the device to target, resulting in improved accuracy and reduced risk of brain shift associated with standard imaging techniques.

About MRI Interventions, Inc.

Building on the imaging power of magnetic resonance imaging (“MRI”), MRI Interventions is creating innovative platforms for performing the next generation of minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain. The ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System, which has received 510(k) clearance and is CE marked, utilizes a hospital’s existing diagnostic or intraoperative MRI suite to enable a range of minimally invasive procedures in the brain. For more information, please visit www.mriinterventions.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements herein concerning MRI Interventions, Inc. (the “Company”) plans, growth and strategies may include forward-looking statements within the context of the federal securities laws. Statements regarding the Company's future events, developments and future performance, as well as management's expectations, beliefs, plans, estimates or projections relating to the future, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of these laws. Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by forward-looking statements. Particular uncertainties and risks include those relating to: the Company’s ability to obtain additional financing; estimates regarding the sufficiency of the Company’s cash resources; future revenues from sales of the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products; and the Company’s ability to market, commercialize and achieve broader market acceptance for the Company’s ClearPoint Neuro Navigation System products. More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company’s actual results are described in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, which has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

