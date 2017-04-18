Vexim: New Product Launch In Germany: MASTERFLOW PLUS, A New Product Targeted At Low Energy Osteoporotic Fractures

TOULOUSE, France--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

VEXIM (Paris:ALVXM) (FR0011072602 - ALVXM), a medical device company specializing in the minimally invasive treatment of vertebral fractures, today announces the launch in Germany of its new product Masterflow™ Plus, a new product targeted at low energy osteoporotic fractures.

“With this new product developed specifically for the German market, we aim to further increase our penetration and growth in that region. Dedicated to low energy osteoporotic fractures, a high-volume yet lower-price market, Masterflow™ Plus is designed to be competitive in that area and to offer hospitals and physicians a valid alternative to treat osteoporotic compression fractures. Meanwhile, the SpineJack® will continue its penetration of the German market especially on high-energy and complex vertebral fractures where vertebral body restoration and spinal balance correction need to be applied. This investment demonstrates VEXIM’s objective of becoming a significant Spine Trauma leader in Germany providing hospitals, surgeons and patients with best treatment options“, said Vincent Gardès, CEO of VEXIM.

Masterflow™ Plus, a new product dedicated to Germany

Masterflow™ Plus is a new solution designed to treat Vertebral Compression Fractures (A1-type according to Magerl and AOSpine Classifications) in Osteoporotic Bone. Masterflow™ Plus allows a Controlled Cement Augmentation Procedure first through vertebral body height elevation, and second by stabilizing the fracture using Cohesion® Bone Cement injection. This new system also offers the opportunity to treat multiple vertebral levels in a single surgery when combined with the Masterflow™ Injection System. The injector Masterflow™, launched in 2015, is a sophisticated solution providing a controlled high viscosity cement injection, at a safe distance1 from the radiation field for multi-level procedures2.

This new method using the Jack Device3 and Masterflow™ injector offers the possibility to restore fractured vertebrae sustainably and inject high viscosity cement safely into the vertebrae. The Jack Device will be removed and used again for a possible next level. The advantage is a controlled cavity creation and directed height restoration where it is needed. The surgeon can control the expansion of the device.

MasterflowTM Plus is a competitive price solution for multi-level fracture treatments, based on the similar and patented concept of SpineJack®, yet functioning in unidirectional form and with less force-capabilities in its height restoration. The instrument is single-use and disposable and delivered in combination with a solid injection system that is capable of delivering high viscosity cement under complete control of flow to accommodate the surgeons in the operating room.

With the commercialization of the MasterflowTM Plus in Germany, the biggest market in Europe (worth €70 million), we also gained access to Clinicpartners, Agaplesion, AGKAMed and Paul Gerhard Diakonie, counting for 250+ clinics for Vexim to sell into.

Financial reporting schedule:

2nd quarter sales: July 11th, 20174

About VEXIM, the innovative back microsurgery specialist

Based in Balma, near Toulouse (France), VEXIM is a medical device company created in February 2006. The Company has specialized in the creation and marketing of minimally invasive solutions for treating traumatic spinal pathologies. Benefitting from the financial support of it longstanding shareholder, Truffle Capital5, and from OSEO public subsidies, VEXIM has designed and developed the SpineJack®, a unique implant capable of repairing a fractured vertebra and restoring the balance of the spinal column. The company also developed the MasterflowTM, an innovative solution for mixing and injecting orthopedic cement that enhances the accuracy of the injection and optimizes the overall surgical procedure. The company counts 66 employees, including its own sales teams in Europe and a network of international distributors. VEXIM has been listed on NYSE Alternext Paris since May 3rd 2012. For further information, please visit www.vexim.com

SpineJack®6, an innovative implant for treating Vertebral Compression Fractures

The SpineJack® is designed to restore a fractured vertebra to its original shape, restore the spinal column’s optimal anatomy and thus remove pain and enable the patient to recover their functional capabilities. Thanks to a specialized range of instruments, inserting the implants into the vertebra is carried out by minimally invasive surgery, guided by X-ray, in approximately 30 minutes, which is intended to enable the patient to be discharged shortly after surgery. The SpineJack® range consists of 3 titanium implants with 3 different diameters, thus covering 95% of vertebral compression fractures and all patient morphologies. SpineJack® technology benefits from the support of international scientific experts in the field of spine surgery and worldwide patent protection through to 2029.

Nom : VEXIM

Code ISIN : FR0011072602

Code mnémonique : ALVXM

1 Mehlman, Charles T., DiPasquale, Thomas G. Journal of Orthopaedic Trauma: August 1997 - Volume 11 – Issue 6 - pp 392-398 Radiation Exposure to the Orthopaedic Surgical Team During Fluoroscopy: "How Far Away Is Far Enough?"

2 http://en.vexim.com/professionals/injection-system-masterflow/

3 The “Jack Device” is a Vertect product used under an exclusive distribution agreement by Vexim

4 Indicative date, subject to changes.

5 Founded in 2001 in Paris, Truffle Capital is a leading independent European private equity firm. It is dedicated to investing in and building technology leaders in the IT, life sciences and energy sectors. Truffle Capital manages €550m via FCPRs and FCPIs, the latter offering tax rebates (funds are blocked during 7 to 10 years). For further information, please visit www.truffle.fr and www.fcpi.fr.

6 This medical device is a regulated health product that, with regard to these regulations, bears the CE mark. Please refer to the Instructions for Use.