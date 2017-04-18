Bay Area Digital Health Firm Murj Emerges from Stealth Mode With $4.5 Million

True Ventures Leads Series A Financing
SANTA CRUZ, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Murj, Inc., a digital health company dedicated to helping clinicians
streamline care for patients with implantable cardiac devices, today
announced more than $4.5 million in financing. True Ventures led the
most recent Series A financing. Social Capital joined the Series A,
along with investors from the seed round. Jon Callaghan has joined the
Murj Board of Directors with the closing of the Series A.
Founded by former Apple product manager and top-performing Medtronic
sales representative Todd Butka, Murj aims to liberate device clinics
from paper processes and other ineffective device management tools,
freeing clinicians to focus on what truly matters – caring for patients.
Today’s implantable cardiac devices such as pacemakers, loop recorders
and implantable cardioverter-defibrillators (ICDs) continually generate
important patient health and technical data. Current data management
tools are inadequate and clinicians are overwhelmed by the burden of
managing device data, both remotely and when patients visit the office.
The lack of effective tools makes it difficult for clinics to track
patients and capture reimbursements, and an unexpected event such as a
device recall can create an enormous paperwork burden.
“As a field representative working with electrophysiologists for over a
decade, I was dismayed by the inefficiency of monitoring cardiac
devices,” said Todd Butka, CEO of Murj. “From my experience at Apple, I
saw the tremendous potential for well-designed technology to impact the
care of patients with cardiac devices. Our solution dramatically
improves clinic productivity, while providing clinicians with previously
unavailable insight about their clinic and patients.”
Murj is a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant application accessed via a secure
web browser. Murj consolidates data from all implantable cardiac device
types and manufacturers into an elegant, robust platform that delivers
rapid clinical care and deep patient insight. Murj will be on display in
booth #331 at the Heart Rhythm Scientific Sessions (HRS) conference
taking place May 10-13 in Chicago, Ill.
"At True, we invest in entrepreneurs that show dedication to long-term
market leadership and desire to have a broad, lasting impact; Murj fits
this profile perfectly," said Jon Callaghan, co-founder of True
Ventures. "As implantable and wearable cardiac devices proliferate, the
need for advanced tools to manage the data flowing from these devices is
paramount."
“True Ventures has been a terrific partner to help us uncover the
potential of our technology. We couldn't be happier to have their
participation in our growth,” added Butka.
About Murj, Inc.
Murj is a digital health company dedicated to helping clinicians
streamline care for patients with implantable cardiac devices. Murj
greets the challenge of managing the rapid growth of cardiac device data
as an opportunity to improve care and deliver insight. Murj aims to
liberate device clinics from paper reports and inadequate management
tools, freeing clinicians to get back to the heart of the matter – their
patients. For more information visit www.murj.com.
About True Ventures
Founded in 2005, True Ventures is a Silicon Valley-based venture capital
firm that invests in early-stage technology startups. With five core
funds and capital under management in excess of $1.4 billion, True
provides seed and Series A funding to the most talented entrepreneurs in
today’s fastest growing markets. With a mission to make the world a
better place for entrepreneurs, True encourages each founder’s vision
and has built resources to empower the employees, families and
communities of its portfolio companies. The firm maintains a strong
founder community and offers innovative educational opportunities to its
portfolio, helping entrepreneurs achieve higher levels of success and
impact. With more than 200 companies funded and multiple companies
acquired, the current True portfolio has helped create over 8,500 jobs.
To learn more about True Ventures, visit www.trueventures.com.