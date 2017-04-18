Axovant (AXON) Announces Closing Of Public Offering And Exercise In Full Of The Underwriters' Option To Purchase Additional Common Shares

BASEL, Switzerland, April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Axovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE: AXON) ("Axovant"), a leading clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the treatment of dementia, today announced the closing of its underwritten public offering of 7,753,505 of its common shares at a price to the public of $18.54 per common share, including 1,011,326 common shares sold pursuant to the underwriters' exercise in full of their option to purchase additional common shares. Gross proceeds to Axovant from the offering were approximately $143.7 million, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley and Jefferies acted as joint book-running managers for the offering. JMP Securities, Baird and H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as co-managers.

A shelf registration statement relating to the offered common shares was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and was declared effective on January 13, 2017. A final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus relating to the offering have been filed with the SEC and are available on the SEC's website, located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, toll-free: (866) 803-9204, email: prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com; Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, telephone: (212) 336-7460, e-mail: Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com.

This announcement is neither an offer to sell nor a solicitation of an offer to buy any of these securities, and shall not constitute an offer, solicitation, or sale in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale is unlawful.

About Axovant

Axovant Sciences is a leading clinical-stage neurology company focused on the treatment of dementia and related neurological disorders. Axovant is developing a pipeline of product candidates to comprehensively address the cognitive, functional, and behavioral aspects of dementia. Our vision is to become the leading company focused on the treatment of dementia by broadly addressing multiple forms of this condition through developing innovative new medicines for patients.

