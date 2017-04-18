Audentes (BOLD) Announces Proposed Public Offering Of Common Stock

SAN FRANCISCO, April 17, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- Audentes Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BOLD), a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases, today announced that it intends to offer and sell 4,750,000 shares of its common stock in an underwritten public offering. In addition, Audentes intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 712,500 shares of common stock. The offering is subject to market and other conditions, and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

BofA Merrill Lynch, Cowen and Company and Piper Jaffray are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Wedbush PacGrow is acting as a co-manager.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from BofA Merrill Lynch, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@baml.com; Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Services, Attention: Prospectus Department, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 or by telephone at (631) 274-2806; or Piper Jaffray & Co., Attention: Prospectus Department, 800 Nicollet Mall, J12S03, Minneapolis, MN 55402, by telephone at (800) 747-3924 or by email at prospectus@pjc.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Any statements contained herein that do not describe historical facts, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the size and completion of the proposed offering, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, among others, the risks identified in Audentes' filings with the SEC, the prospectus related to the offering, and subsequent filings with the SEC. Any of these risks and uncertainties could materially and adversely affect Audentes' results of operations, which would, in turn, have a significant and adverse impact on Audentes' stock price. Audentes cautions you not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. Audentes undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, events or circumstances after the date they were made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Audentes Contacts:

Investor Contact:

Thomas Soloway

415-818-1040

ir@audentestx.com

Media Contact:

Jeffrey Gruis

415-818-1015

media@audentestx.com

To view the original version on PR Newswire, visit:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/audentes-therapeutics-announces-proposed-public-offering-of-common-stock-300440343.html

SOURCE Audentes Therapeutics, Inc.