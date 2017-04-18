City of Hope Researchers Successfully Prevent Graft-Versus-Host Disease While Preserving Strong Graft Versus Leukemia Effects In Preclinical Study

DUARTE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Through experimental work, an international team of researchers led by
City of Hope’s Defu Zeng,
professor of diabetes immunology and hematopoietic cell transplantation,
believe they may have found a way to prevent graft-versus-host disease
after stem cell transplants while retaining the transplants’ positive
effects on fighting leukemia and lymphoma. The preclinical study results
were published today in the Journal
of Clinical Investigation.
“This kind of regimen has the
potential to promote wide-spread application of allogenic HCT as a
curative therapy for hematological malignancies.”
Allogeneic (meaning from a donor) hematopoietic cell transplantation
(HCT) is a curative therapy for cancers of the blood and lymph system,
including leukemia and lymphoma. It works by introducing healthy immune
cells, or T cells, that eliminate tumor cells and prevent the cancer
from relapsing. Unfortunately, the same donor T cells can also attack
the healthy tissue of the recipient’s body such as gut, liver, lung, and
skin, leading to induction of graft- (T cell) versus-host (recipient’s
body) disease, or GVHD. Symptoms can be mild to severe and often include
mouth ulcers, gastrointestinal distress, and rashes.
“Currently, immunosuppressive drugs have been used to prevent GVHD, but
immune-suppressants also subdue the anti-cancer effects of the donor T
cells, potentially resulting in cancer relapse, in addition to other
side effects such as an increased risk of infection,” explains
Zeng. “Therefore, prevention of GVHD while preserving anti-cancer
effects remains the ‘holy grail’ of allogenic HCT.”
According to the paper, titled “PD-L1 interacts with CD80 to regulate
graft-versus-leukemia activity of donor CD8+ T cells,” the
research team, which included graduate students (first authors Qingxiao
Song and Xiong Ni) and scientists from City of Hope, Mayo Clinic, Fred
Hutchinson Cancer Research Center and three Chinese medical schools,
observed that temporary in vivo depletion of a specific type of
donor T cells (CD4+) soon after infusion of donor stem cell transplants
prevented GVHD while preserving strong graft-versus-leukemia (GVL)
effects.
The depletion of CD4+ cells essentially caused another type of T cell
(CD8+) to become exhausted in their quest to destroy normal tissue, but
strengthened in their fight against cancer, meaning that the donor CD8+ T
cells eliminated tumor cells without causing GVHD.
“If successfully translated into clinical application, this regimen may
represent one of the novel approaches that allow strong GVL effects
Going forward, Zeng plans to translate this novel regimen into clinical
application at City of Hope by carrying out a clinical trial in
collaboration with Ryotaro Nakamura, M.D., associate professor of
hematology and hematopoietic cell transplantation, and Stephen J.
Forman, M.D., F.A.C.P, the Francis & Kathleen McNamara Distinguished
Chair in Hematology and Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation and leader of
City of Hope’s Hematologic Malignancies and Stem Cell Transplantation
Institute, which is one of the world's largest and most successful bone
marrow and blood stem cell transplant centers.
“If we see promising results, we will extend this trial by working with
our collaborators from this current study,” says Zeng.
At the same time, Zeng is also working with Arthur D. Riggs, Ph.D., the
Samuel Rahbar Chair in Diabetes & Drug Discovery, John Williams, Ph.D.,
professor in the Department of Molecular Medicine, and, David Horne,
Ph.D., vice provost and associate director of the Beckman Research
Institute of City of Hope, and chair of the Department of Molecular
Medicine, to develop a CD4+ deleting antibody, using the unique Meditope
technology invented at City of Hope by Williams and colleagues.
The work described in the Journal of Clinical Investigation paper
was supported in part by the National Institutes of Health, the National
Cancer Institute, the Nesvig Lymphoma Foundation, the National Natural
Science Foundation of China, and the National and Fujian Provincial Key
Clinical Specialty Discipline Construction Program of China under grant
numbers: R01AI066008, 2R56AI095239 and P30CA033572. The content is
solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily
represent the official views of the National Institutes of Health.
About City of Hope
City of Hope is an independent research and treatment center for cancer,
diabetes and other life-threatening diseases. Designated as one of only
47 comprehensive cancer centers, the highest recognition bestowed by the
National Cancer Institute, City of Hope is also a founding member of the
National Comprehensive Cancer Network, with research and treatment
protocols that advance care throughout the world. City of Hope is
located in Duarte, California, just northeast of Los Angeles, with
community clinics throughout Southern California. It is ranked
as one of "America's Best Hospitals" in cancer by U.S. News & World
Report. Founded in 1913, City of Hope is a pioneer in the fields of bone marrow transplantation,
diabetes
and numerous
breakthrough cancer drugs based on technology developed at the
institution.
