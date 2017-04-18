DermTech Announces New Pharma Collaborations

LA JOLLA, Calif., April 18, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- DermTech, Inc., the global leader in non-invasive molecular dermatology, announced today two collaborations with multi-national pharmaceutical companies. "As the power of our gene expression technology becomes more transparent to the industry, additional biopharmaceutical companies are approaching us to assist in early-stage clinical development of their technologies. These two recent collaborations are further examples of our value add proposition and leadership in molecular dermatology," stated Jim Rock, VP Clinical Operations and Research Contracts at DermTech.

"We continue to focus on offering the newest gene expression technology to enhance the understanding of treatment effects and response rates in target populations with new drugs and treatments, providing an invaluable tool in biopharmaceutical drug development," he added.

DermTech is the global leader in molecular dermatology. We market and develop non-invasive gene expression tests to aid the clinical diagnosis of skin cancer, assess inflammatory diseases, and to personalize drug treatment. DermTech's technology allows the analysis of skin biopsy samples collected non-invasively using an adhesive patch. Our mission is to transform dermatology by delivering highly accurate, objective information to physicians to improve care and reduce costs. For additional information visit: www.dermtech.com.

