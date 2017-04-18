Shionogi Presents New Data On Cefiderocol (S-649266), A Siderophore Cephalosporin, And S-033188 A Cap-Dependent Endonuclease Inhibitor For Treatment Of Influenza At ECCMID 2017

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shionogi & Co., Ltd. today announced it will be presenting new data on cefiderocol (S-649266), an investigational siderophore cephalosporin in late stage development with activity against a broad range of Gram-negative pathogens, including those highly resistant to currently available agents such as colistin and carbapenem-resistant strains of Pseudomonas aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacteriaceae (CRE) and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, and S-033188, an investigational cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor targeting influenza at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious Diseases (ECCMID), held in Vienna, Austria, April 22 – 25, 2017.

Highlights of cefiderocol presentations include first time clinical trial efficacy results, as well as supportive in vitro data, and S-033188 presentations will showcase both clinical and non-clinical data (e.g., non-clinical efficacy against avian influenza virus A/H5N1).

Below is an overview of the oral and poster presentations featuring cefiderocol and S-033188 at ECCMID 2017:

Cefiderocol Session Title Presentation Abstract Number &

Presentation Information Late-breaker: Recent clinical trials Cefiderocol Compared with Imipenem/Cilastatin in the Treatment of Adults with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections with or without Pyelonephritis or Acute Uncomplicated Pyelonephritis: Results from a Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Study (APEKS*-cUTI) Abstract #7582

Oral Presentation

Saturday, April 22, 2017

17:09-17:20 PM

Presenter: Simon Portsmouth Advances in Japanese Chemotherapy Mode of action of cefiderocol, a novel siderophore cephalosporin, active against highly resistant Gram-negative bacteria including carbapenem-resistant strains of Enterobacteriaceae and non-fermenting bacteria Abstract #3177

Oral Presentation

Monday, April 24, 2017

14:54-15:04 PM

Presenter: Yoshinori Yamano Cefiderocol In vitro activity of cefiderocol against globally collected carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria including isolates resistant to ceftazidime/avibactam, ceftolozane/tazobactam and colistin: SIDERO-CR-2014/2016 study Poster #1316

Poster Presentation

Monday, April 24, 2017

12:30-13:30 PM

Presenter: Yoshinori Yamano Surveillance of cefiderocol in vitro activity against Gram-negative clinical isolates collected in Europe: SIDERO-WT-2014 Poster #1314

Poster Presentation

Monday, April 24, 2017

12:30-13:30 PM

Presenter: Masakatsu Tsuji The in vitro activity of cefiderocol, a siderophore cephalosporin, against a global collection of Stenotrophomonas maltophilia Poster #1313

Poster Presentation

Monday, April 24, 2017

12:30-13:30 PM

Presenter: Masakatsu Tsuji S-033188 Session Title Presentation Abstract Number &

Presentation Information Advances in Japanese chemotherapy Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic analysis of S-033188, an influenza Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, from a phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study in otherwise healthy adults with seasonal influenza Abstract #1033

Oral Presentation

Monday, April 24, 2017

15:18-15:28 PM

Presenter: Takeki Uehara Novel and improved therapeutical approaches to viral infections One day oral dosing of S-033188, a novel inhibitor of influenza virus Cap-dependent endonuclease, exhibited significant reduction of viral titer and prolonged survival in mice infected with influenza B virus Poster #1971

Poster Presentation

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

12:30-13:30 PM

Presenter: Takao Shishido Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis of S-033188/S-033447, a novel inhibitor of influenza virus Cap-dependent endonuclease, in mice infected with influenza A virus Poster #1973

Poster Presentation

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

12:30-13:30 PM

Presenter: Takeshi Noshi Inhibitory effect of S-033188/S-033447, a novel inhibitor of influenza virus Cap-dependent endonuclease, against highly pathogenic avian influenza virus A/H5N1 Poster #1974

Poster Presentation

Tuesday, April 25, 2017

12:30-13:30 PM

Presenter: Keiichi Taniguchi

Cefiderocol—an investigational antibiotic agent1

Cefiderocol is a siderophore cephalosporin with a novel mechanism for efficiently penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative pathogens. Cefiderocol binds to ferric iron and is actively transported into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron transporters which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for bacteria.2 This Trojan Horse strategy allows cefiderocol to achieve higher concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can then bind to receptors and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells.3 In addition, cefiderocol is stable against all known classes of beta-lactamases, including both the metallo- and serine-carbapenemases.4 Data from global surveillance studies for cefiderocol demonstrated potent in vitro activity against a wide spectrum of Gram-negative pathogens including carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii, Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacteriaceae and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia.5

About the regulatory pathway of cefiderocol

Cefiderocol is currently in clinical development and recently completed a US registrational study in patients with cUTI (APEKS*-cUTI). An additional Phase 3 trial in patients with carbapenem-resistant pathogens at various infection sites (CREDIBLE-CR) is ongoing. In 2017 Shionogi will initiate a Phase 3 HAP/VAP/HCAP† (APEKS*-NP‡) clinical trial. The Company plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S. FDA in 2017 and to the EMA in 2018. Information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov under the identifiers NCT02321800, NCT02714595 and NCT03032380, respectively.

* Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas, Escherichia, Klebsiella and Stenotrophomonas

†Hospital-Acquired Pneumonia/Ventilator-Acquired Pneumonia/Healthcare-Associated Pneumonia

‡ Nosocomial Pneumonia

About Influenza

Epidemic and pandemic influenza remain a major public health concern, and novel influenza drugs that will offer significant improvement over current therapy are urgently needed. Worldwide, annual influenza epidemics are estimated to result in 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness, and about 250,000 to 500,000 deaths.6 In general, those at highest risk of influenza-associated complications include children under 2 years of age, adults over 65 years of age, pregnant women, and people of any age with certain medical conditions, including chronic heart, lung, metabolic diseases (such as diabetes) and weakened immune systems.

About S-033188

S-033188 is a cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor with a novel mechanism of action being studied for the treatment of influenza. S-033188 is an investigational product being developed for one-time dosing, and has the potential to be more effective than existing marketed anti-influenza products. Development and commercialization are in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

About Shionogi

Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a major research-driven pharmaceutical company dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate philosophy of “ supplying the best possible medicine to protect the health and well-being of the patients we serve.” Shionogi’s research and development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases, and pain/CNS disorders. For over 50 years, Shionogi has developed and commercialized innovative oral and parenteral anti-infectives. In addition, Shionogi is engaged in new research areas, such as obesity/geriatric metabolic disease and oncology/immunology. Contributing to the health and quality of life of patients around the world through development in these therapeutic areas is Shionogi's primary goal. For more details, please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en/. For more information on Shionogi Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of Shionogi & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, USA, please visit www.shionogi.com. For more information on Shionogi Ltd., the UK-based subsidiary of Shionogi & Co. Ltd., headquartered in London, England, please visit www.shionogi.eu.

Forward Looking Statement

