Shionogi Presents New Data On Cefiderocol (S-649266), A Siderophore Cephalosporin, And S-033188 A Cap-Dependent Endonuclease Inhibitor For Treatment Of Influenza At ECCMID 2017

OSAKA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Shionogi & Co., Ltd. today announced it will be presenting new data on
cefiderocol (S-649266), an investigational siderophore cephalosporin in
late stage development with activity against a broad range of
Gram-negative pathogens, including those highly resistant to currently
available agents such as colistin and carbapenem-resistant strains of Pseudomonas
aeruginosa, Acinetobacter baumannii, and Enterobacteriaceae
(CRE) and Stenotrophomonas maltophilia, and S-033188, an
investigational cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor targeting influenza
at this year’s European Congress of Clinical Microbiology and Infectious
Diseases (ECCMID), held in Vienna, Austria, April 22 – 25, 2017.
Highlights of cefiderocol presentations include first time clinical
trial efficacy results, as well as supportive in vitro data, and
S-033188 presentations will showcase both clinical and non-clinical data
(e.g., non-clinical efficacy against avian influenza virus A/H5N1).
Below is an overview of the oral and poster presentations featuring
cefiderocol and S-033188 at ECCMID 2017:
|
Cefiderocol
|
Session Title
|
|
|
Presentation
|
|
|
Abstract Number &
Presentation Information
|
Late-breaker: Recent clinical trials
|
|
|
Cefiderocol Compared with Imipenem/Cilastatin in the Treatment of
Adults with Complicated Urinary Tract Infections with or without
Pyelonephritis or Acute Uncomplicated Pyelonephritis: Results from a
Multicenter, Double-blind, Randomized Study (APEKS*-cUTI)
|
|
|
Abstract #7582
Oral Presentation
Saturday, April 22, 2017
17:09-17:20
PM
Presenter: Simon Portsmouth
|
Advances in Japanese Chemotherapy
|
|
|
Mode of action of cefiderocol, a novel siderophore cephalosporin,
active against highly resistant Gram-negative bacteria including
carbapenem-resistant strains of Enterobacteriaceae and
non-fermenting bacteria
|
|
|
Abstract #3177
Oral Presentation
Monday, April 24, 2017
14:54-15:04
PM
Presenter: Yoshinori Yamano
|
Cefiderocol
|
|
|
In vitro activity of cefiderocol against globally collected
carbapenem-resistant Gram-negative bacteria including isolates
resistant to ceftazidime/avibactam, ceftolozane/tazobactam and
colistin: SIDERO-CR-2014/2016 study
|
|
|
Poster #1316
Poster Presentation
Monday, April 24, 2017
12:30-13:30
PM
Presenter: Yoshinori Yamano
|
|
|
Surveillance of cefiderocol in vitro activity against
Gram-negative clinical isolates collected in Europe: SIDERO-WT-2014
|
|
|
Poster #1314
Poster Presentation
Monday, April 24, 2017
12:30-13:30
PM
Presenter: Masakatsu Tsuji
|
|
|
The in vitro activity of cefiderocol, a siderophore
cephalosporin, against a global collection of Stenotrophomonas
maltophilia
|
|
|
Poster #1313
Poster Presentation
Monday, April 24, 2017
12:30-13:30
PM
Presenter: Masakatsu Tsuji
|
S-033188
|
Session Title
|
|
|
Presentation
|
|
|
Abstract Number &
Presentation Information
|
Advances in Japanese chemotherapy
|
|
|
Pharmacokinetic/pharmacodynamic analysis of S-033188, an influenza
Cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor, from a phase 2, randomized,
double-blind, placebo-controlled study in otherwise healthy adults
with seasonal influenza
|
|
|
Abstract #1033
Oral Presentation
Monday, April 24, 2017
15:18-15:28
PM
Presenter: Takeki Uehara
|
Novel and improved therapeutical approaches to viral infections
|
|
|
One day oral dosing of S-033188, a novel inhibitor of influenza
virus Cap-dependent endonuclease, exhibited significant reduction of
viral titer and prolonged survival in mice infected with influenza B
virus
|
|
|
Poster #1971
Poster Presentation
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
12:30-13:30
PM
Presenter: Takao Shishido
|
|
|
Pharmacokinetic and pharmacodynamic analysis of S-033188/S-033447, a
novel inhibitor of influenza virus Cap-dependent endonuclease, in
mice infected with influenza A virus
|
|
|
Poster #1973
Poster Presentation
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
12:30-13:30
PM
Presenter: Takeshi Noshi
|
|
|
Inhibitory effect of S-033188/S-033447, a novel inhibitor of
influenza virus Cap-dependent endonuclease, against highly
pathogenic avian influenza virus A/H5N1
|
|
|
Poster #1974
Poster Presentation
Tuesday, April 25, 2017
12:30-13:30
PM
Presenter: Keiichi Taniguchi
|
Cefiderocol—an investigational antibiotic agent1
Cefiderocol is a siderophore cephalosporin with a novel mechanism for
efficiently penetrating the outer cell membrane of Gram-negative
pathogens. Cefiderocol binds to ferric iron and is actively transported
into bacterial cells through the outer membrane via the bacterial iron
transporters which function to incorporate this essential nutrient for
bacteria.2 This Trojan Horse strategy allows cefiderocol to
achieve higher concentrations in the periplasmic space where it can then
bind to receptors and inhibit cell wall synthesis in the bacterial cells.3 In
addition, cefiderocol is stable against all known classes of
beta-lactamases, including both the metallo- and serine-carbapenemases.4 Data
from global surveillance studies for cefiderocol demonstrated potent in
vitro activity against a wide spectrum of Gram-negative pathogens
including carbapenem-resistant Acinetobacter baumannii,
Pseudomonas aeruginosa, and Enterobacteriaceae and Stenotrophomonas
maltophilia.5
About the regulatory pathway of cefiderocol
Cefiderocol is currently in clinical development and recently completed
a US registrational study in patients with cUTI (APEKS*-cUTI). An
additional Phase 3 trial in patients with carbapenem-resistant pathogens
at various infection sites (CREDIBLE-CR) is ongoing. In 2017 Shionogi
will initiate a Phase 3 HAP/VAP/HCAP† (APEKS*-NP‡) clinical trial. The
Company plans to submit a new drug application to the U.S. FDA in 2017
and to the EMA in 2018. Information is available at www.clinicaltrials.gov
under the identifiers NCT02321800, NCT02714595 and NCT03032380,
respectively.
* Acinetobacter, Pseudomonas, Escherichia, Klebsiella
and Stenotrophomonas
†Hospital-Acquired
Pneumonia/Ventilator-Acquired Pneumonia/Healthcare-Associated Pneumonia
‡
Nosocomial Pneumonia
About Influenza
Epidemic and pandemic influenza remain a major public health concern,
and novel influenza drugs that will offer significant improvement over
current therapy are urgently needed. Worldwide, annual influenza
epidemics are estimated to result in 3 to 5 million cases of severe
illness, and about 250,000 to 500,000 deaths.6 In general,
those at highest risk of influenza-associated complications include
children under 2 years of age, adults over 65 years of age, pregnant
women, and people of any age with certain medical conditions, including
chronic heart, lung, metabolic diseases (such as diabetes) and weakened
immune systems.
About S-033188
S-033188 is a cap-dependent endonuclease inhibitor with a novel
mechanism of action being studied for the treatment of influenza.
S-033188 is an investigational product being developed for one-time
dosing, and has the potential to be more effective than existing
marketed anti-influenza products. Development and commercialization are
in collaboration with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.
About Shionogi
Shionogi & Co., Ltd. is a major research-driven pharmaceutical company
dedicated to bringing benefits to patients based on its corporate
philosophy of “supplying the best possible medicine to protect the
health and well-being of the patients we serve.” Shionogi’s research and
development currently target two therapeutic areas: infectious diseases,
and pain/CNS disorders. For over 50 years, Shionogi has developed and
commercialized innovative oral and parenteral anti-infectives. In
addition, Shionogi is engaged in new research areas, such as
obesity/geriatric metabolic disease and oncology/immunology.
Contributing to the health and quality of life of patients around the
world through development in these therapeutic areas is Shionogi's
primary goal. For more details, please visit www.shionogi.co.jp/en/.
For more information on Shionogi Inc., the U.S.-based subsidiary of
Shionogi & Co., Ltd., headquartered in Florham Park, NJ, USA, please
visit www.shionogi.com.
For more information on Shionogi Ltd., the UK-based subsidiary of
Shionogi & Co. Ltd., headquartered in London, England, please visit www.shionogi.eu.
Forward Looking Statement
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. These
statements are based on expectations in light of the information
currently available, assumptions that are subject to risks and
uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from
these statements. Risks and uncertainties include general domestic and
international economic conditions such as general industry and market
conditions, and changes of interest rate and currency exchange rate.
These risks and uncertainties particularly apply with respect to
product-related forward-looking statements. Product risks and
uncertainties include, but are not limited to, completion and
discontinuation of clinical trials; obtaining regulatory approvals;
claims and concerns about product safety and efficacy; technological
advances; adverse outcome of important litigation; domestic and foreign
healthcare reforms and changes of laws and regulations. Also for
existing products, there are manufacturing and marketing risks, which
include, but are not limited to, inability to build production capacity
to meet demand, unavailability of raw materials and entry of competitive
products. The company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or
revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new
information, future events or otherwise.
