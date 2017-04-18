Inovio Pharma (INO) To Implement Pilgrim Quality Solutions In The Cloud

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilgrim Quality Solutions, a leading global provider of enterprise quality management software (QMS) and services for the Life Sciences, today announced that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops active DNA immunotherapies and vaccines, has selected Pilgrim to support its quality automation initiatives at its manufacturing and administrative sites and distribution centers.

Inovio will implement Pilgrim’s SmartSolve® QMS platform as its single source for Quality Compliance management, replacing previous disparate and manual systems and increasing visibility and reporting of quality processes, particularly for audits and internal control, across the enterprise. It will deploy the integrated SmartSolve solutions in the Pilgrim Cloud.

“As an innovative and growing life science company, Inovio was seeking an intuitive, automated quality management system that provides instant access to accurate data, has built-in best practices and capabilities, and can handle the needs of both its Clinical and Manufacturing groups,” said Richard Lowrey, Pilgrim’s Chief Executive Officer. “SmartSolve meets each of those criteria, and its pre-built and validation-ready cloud solution is configurable, flexible, and scalable enough to match Inovio’s rate of growth.”

With the implementation of SmartSolve’s core management solutions, Inovio will establish a common system for both its clinical and post-clinical QMS needs. Initially, SmartSolve will support Inovio’s quality and facilitate its compliance in the key areas of Document Control, Training Management, Nonconformance Management, Corrective & Preventive Action, Change Control, and Audit Management. Additionally, SmartSolve Quality Intelligence will enable Inovio to analyze the quality system data it extracts from each of the integrated solutions.

“Our integrated quality and compliance management solutions will help Inovio Pharmaceuticals cost-effectively establish and manage critical processes and best practices throughout the entire enterprise, and support compliance with ISO and other regulatory standards,” Lowrey said. “Going forward, we look forward to being a strategic business provider for Inovio and watching it grow as a vanguard in the immunotherapies arena,” he said.

About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Inovio is taking immunotherapy to the next level in the fight against cancer and infectious diseases. We are the only immunotherapy company that has reported generating T cells in vivo in high quantity that are fully functional and whose killing capacity correlates with relevant clinical outcomes with a favorable safety profile. With an expanding portfolio of immune therapies, the company is advancing a growing preclinical and clinical stage product pipeline. Partners and collaborators include MedImmune, The Wistar Institute, University of Pennsylvania, DARPA, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life Sciences, Drexel University, NIH, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National Cancer Institute, U.S. Military HIV Research Program, and Laval University. For more information, visit www.inovio.com

About Pilgrim Quality Solutions

Pilgrim Quality Solutions is the leader in quality compliance management software and services for Life Sciences. For more than 20 years, our solutions have automated thousands of processes across global company sites to manage the quality and compliance of life’s most important products. Our cloud-based and on-premise solutions include in-the-box best practice workflows, document and process management, dashboards, electronic signatures, audit trails, and automated validation – helping companies more easily achieve quality system compliance and pass regulatory audits. Pilgrim Quality Solutions is majority owned by Boston-based private equity firm, Riverside Partners LLC. With Pilgrim Quality Solutions as your partner, you are prepared to succeed. For more information, visit www.pilgrimquality.com.