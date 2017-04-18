Inovio Pharma (INO) To Implement Pilgrim Quality Solutions In The Cloud

TAMPA, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Pilgrim Quality Solutions, a leading global provider of enterprise quality
management software (QMS) and services for the Life Sciences, today
announced that Inovio Pharmaceuticals, a clinical stage
biopharmaceutical company that develops active DNA immunotherapies and
vaccines, has selected Pilgrim to support its quality automation
initiatives at its manufacturing and administrative sites and
distribution centers.
“SmartSolve
meets each of those criteria, and its pre-built and validation-ready
cloud solution is configurable, flexible, and scalable enough to match
Inovio’s rate of growth.”
Inovio will implement Pilgrim’s SmartSolve®
QMS platform as its single source for Quality Compliance management,
replacing previous disparate and manual systems and increasing
visibility and reporting of quality processes, particularly for audits
and internal control, across the enterprise. It will deploy the
integrated SmartSolve solutions in the Pilgrim
Cloud.
“As an innovative and growing life science company, Inovio was seeking
an intuitive, automated quality management system that provides instant
access to accurate data, has built-in best practices and capabilities,
and can handle the needs of both its Clinical and Manufacturing groups,”
said Richard Lowrey, Pilgrim’s Chief Executive Officer. “SmartSolve
meets each of those criteria, and its pre-built and validation-ready
cloud solution is configurable, flexible, and scalable enough to match
Inovio’s rate of growth.”
With the implementation of SmartSolve’s core management solutions,
Inovio will establish a common system for both its clinical and
post-clinical QMS needs. Initially, SmartSolve will support Inovio’s
quality and facilitate its compliance in the key areas of Document
Control, Training
Management, Nonconformance
Management, Corrective
& Preventive Action, Change
Control, and Audit
Management. Additionally, SmartSolve
Quality Intelligence will enable Inovio to analyze the quality
system data it extracts from each of the integrated solutions.
“Our integrated quality and compliance management solutions will help
Inovio Pharmaceuticals cost-effectively establish and manage critical
processes and best practices throughout the entire enterprise, and
support compliance with ISO and other regulatory standards,” Lowrey
said. “Going forward, we look forward to being a strategic business
provider for Inovio and watching it grow as a vanguard in the
immunotherapies arena,” he said.
About Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
Inovio is taking immunotherapy to the next level in the fight against
cancer and infectious diseases. We are the only immunotherapy company
that has reported generating T cells in vivo in high quantity that are
fully functional and whose killing capacity correlates with relevant
clinical outcomes with a favorable safety profile. With an expanding
portfolio of immune therapies, the company is advancing a growing
preclinical and clinical stage product pipeline. Partners and
collaborators include MedImmune, The Wistar Institute, University of
Pennsylvania, DARPA, GeneOne Life Science, Plumbline Life
Sciences, Drexel University, NIH, HIV Vaccines Trial Network, National
Cancer Institute, U.S. Military HIV Research Program, and Laval
University. For more information, visit www.inovio.com
About
Pilgrim Quality Solutions
Pilgrim Quality Solutions is the leader in quality
compliance management software and services for Life Sciences.
For more than 20 years, our solutions have automated thousands of
processes across global company sites to manage the quality and
compliance of life’s most important products. Our cloud-based and
on-premise solutions include in-the-box best practice workflows,
document and process management, dashboards, electronic signatures,
audit trails, and automated validation – helping companies more easily
achieve quality system compliance and pass regulatory audits. Pilgrim
Quality Solutions is majority owned by Boston-based private equity firm,
Riverside Partners LLC. With Pilgrim Quality Solutions as your partner,
you are prepared to succeed. For more information, visit www.pilgrimquality.com.