NLS Pharma Announces Completion Of Phase II Study For NLS-1, Its Lead ADHD Compound; New Investors, New Patents

Completion of the Phase 2 study NLS-1001, a double-blind Placebo-Controlled Study to Determine the Efficacy, Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacokinetics of a Controlled Release (CR) Formulation of NLS-1 (mazindol) in Adults with DSM-5 ADHD. NLS-1 is a potential alternative to stimulants for the treatment of ADHD. Phase 2 results will be available in the coming weeks.

NLS Pharma just completed a Series B funding round of an undisclosed amount whose proceeds will support continued progression of NLS-1 towards phase 3 clinical trials.

NLS recently secured four new patents within its ADHD franchise for the U.S., Europe and Japan .

NLS welcomes the following group of new investors and advisors who participated in the series B funding round and bring a wealth of scientific authority, research & development, business development, and commercialization experience:

Thomas Ebeling , CEO & President, ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE and a 20-year biopharmaceutical industry veteran whose extensive worldwide leadership positions include serving as CEO of the global Pharmaceutical business at Novartis.

, MD, co-founder and Chairman of the Nordic Bioscience Group, as well as a distinguished scientist, successful entrepreneur, and founder of the Center for Clinical and Basic Research (CCBR). Hervé Girsault, formerly Global Head of Mergers & Acquisitions, Business Development and Strategy at Novartis Consumer Health, among other global leadership positions at the company.

"NLS pairs an increasingly rare new investment opportunity in a potentially large market with an investigational compound that has already completed Phase 2," said Thomas Ebeling. "The ADHD patient population is vast, underserved and there is a need to reduce systemic reliance on traditional stimulants with alternative treatments that may enable long-term administration. I am impressed by the speed with which NLS Pharma has advanced NLS-1 to date, and look forward to contributing to its potential continued success."

"My investment strategy usually focuses on projects for Nordic Bioscience Group," said Dr. Claus Christiansen. "But after I was introduced to the people, unique approach and fast-moving programs at NLS Pharma I couldn't pass up this opportunity to help potentially transform the treatment paradigm in ADHD, as this condition impairs the quality of life for a large population in the world and requires novel alternative solutions."

"These are exciting times at NLS Pharma and we are grateful for this demonstration of confidence from such a dynamic and experienced group of new investors who will enrich the expertise and resources required to execute our aggressive strategy," said Alex Zwyer, CEO at NLS Pharma Group. "The clinical progress to date of NLS-1 is one source of great optimism, and the outlook for our ADHD franchise as a whole is further brightened by new patents and our broader pipeline."

About NLS Pharma

NLS Pharma (NLS) is a privately owned, Swiss-based biotech group focusing on compounds to treat ADHD, sleep disorders and cognitive impairment. Our aim is to create new approaches to treat mental and behavioral disorders and enhance cognitive function in healthy people. NLS Pharma is a privately-owned enterprise managed by a top level team of experts who have demonstrated their value and experience with large pharmaceutical companies, and work closely with ADHD and sleep-related disorders key opinion leaders.

