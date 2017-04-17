FDA Clears Genentech (RHHBY)'s Lucentis for All Forms of Diabetic Retinopathy

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
approved Lucentis® (ranibizumab injection) 0.3 mg for the
monthly treatment of all forms of diabetic retinopathy. The most common
cause of vision loss in people with diabetes, diabetic retinopathy is
the leading cause of blindness among adults aged 20 to 741
and affects nearly 7.7 million people in the U.S.2 With this
approval, Lucentis becomes the first and only FDA-approved medicine to
treat diabetic retinopathy in people who have been diagnosed either with
or without diabetic macular edema (DME), a complication of diabetic
retinopathy that causes swelling in the back of the eye. In February
2015, Lucentis received FDA approval for the treatment of diabetic
retinopathy in people with DME based on data from the pivotal RIDE and
RISE Phase III clinical trials.
The FDA granted Lucentis Priority Review for the treatment of diabetic
retinopathy without DME based on an analysis of the Diabetic Retinopathy
Clinical Research Network’s (DRCR.net) Protocol S study. This NIH-funded
study compared Lucentis treatment to panretinal laser treatment in
diabetic retinopathy patients both with and without DME. In the analysis
that supported this approval, patients with and without DME in the
Lucentis group experienced improvements in the severity of their
retinopathy. Adverse events were consistent with those seen in previous
studies.
“Diabetic retinopathy is the leading cause of vision loss among
working-aged adults in the U.S. between the ages of 20 and 74. We are
very pleased that Lucentis is now FDA-approved to treat retinopathy in
people with and without DME,” said Sandra Horning, M.D., chief medical
officer and head of Global Product Development. “In multiple clinical
studies, Lucentis demonstrated a significant improvement of patients’
diabetic retinopathy, and it is the first and only anti-VEGF therapy
approved to treat all forms of diabetic retinopathy.”
Priority Review Designation is granted to medicines that the FDA has
determined to have the potential to provide significant improvements in
the safety and effectiveness of the treatment of a serious disease. The
FDA previously granted Lucentis Breakthrough Therapy Designation for
diabetic retinopathy in 2014 based on the pivotal RIDE and RISE Phase
III clinical trials. Breakthrough designation is intended to expedite
the development and review of medicines with early evidence of potential
clinical benefit in serious diseases and to help ensure that patients
receive access to medicines as soon as possible.
Diabetes affects more than 29 million people in the U.S.3 The
longer a person has diabetes, especially if it is poorly controlled, the
higher the risk of developing diabetic retinopathy and vision loss.
Diabetic retinopathy occurs when blood vessels in the retina become
damaged. This can cause vision loss or distortion when the abnormal
vessels leak blood or fluid into the eye.1
About Protocol S
The Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Research Network’s (DRCR.net) Protocol
S study was a randomized, active-controlled study comparing Lucentis to
a type of laser therapy called panretinal or scatter photocoagulation
(PRP) in 305 patients with proliferative diabetic retinopathy, including
those with and without diabetic macular edema (DME). In the Lucentis
group, patients received a baseline 0.5 mg intravitreal injection
followed by three monthly intravitreal injections, after which treatment
was guided by pre-specified re-treatment criteria.
In the analysis that supported the approval, 37.8 percent (n=56/148) of
patients in the Lucentis group without baseline DME had a two-step or
better improvement in their diabetic retinopathy and 28.4 percent
(n=42/148) had a three-step or better improvement at two years,
according to the Early Treatment Diabetic Retinopathy Study-Diabetic
Retinopathy Severity Scale (ETDRS-DRSS). In Lucentis-treated patients
with baseline DME, 58.5 percent (n=24/41) had a two-step or better
improvement in their diabetic retinopathy and 31.7 percent (n=13/41) had
a three-step or better improvement at two years. Adverse events were
similar to those seen in other Lucentis trials.
The DRCR.net is funded by the National Eye Institute, part of the
National Institutes of Health. The DRCR.net is a collaborative network
dedicated to facilitating multicenter clinical research of diabetic
retinopathy, DME and associated conditions, and supports the
identification, design and implementation of multicenter clinical
research initiatives focused on diabetes-induced retinal disorders. The
DRCR.net was formed in September 2002 and currently includes over 115
participating sites with over 400 physicians throughout the U.S. The
Protocol S study was supported, in part, by Genentech as part of the
company’s ongoing commitment to supporting independent research and
collaboration to advance science.
About Lucentis
Lucentis is a vascular endothelial growth factor (VEGF) inhibitor
designed to bind to and inhibit VEGF-A, a protein that is believed to
play a critical role in the formation of new blood vessels
(angiogenesis) and the hyperpermeability (leakiness) of the vessels.
Lucentis is FDA-approved for the treatment of patients with wet
age-related macular degeneration (AMD), macular edema after retinal vein
occlusion (RVO), diabetic macular edema (DME), diabetic retinopathy and
myopic choroidal neovascularization (mCNV).
Lucentis was developed by Genentech, a member of the Roche Group. The
company retains commercial rights in the U.S. and Novartis has exclusive
commercial rights for the rest of the world.
Outside the U.S., Lucentis is approved in more than 110 countries to
treat patients with wet AMD, for the treatment of DME, and due to
macular edema secondary to both branch retinal vein occlusion (BRVO),
central retinal vein occlusion (CRVO) and visual impairment due to
choroidal neovascularization (CNV).
Lucentis Important Safety Information
Patients should not use Lucentis if they have an infection in or around
the eye or are allergic to Lucentis or any of its ingredients. Lucentis
is a prescription medication given by injection into the eye and it has
side effects. Some Lucentis patients have had detached retinas and
serious infections inside the eye. If the eye becomes red, sensitive to
light, or painful, or if there is a change in vision, patients should
call or visit an eye doctor right away.
Some patients have had increased eye pressure before and within one hour
of an injection.
Uncommonly, Lucentis patients have had serious, sometimes fatal problems
related to blood clots, such as heart attacks or strokes. Fatal events
were seen more often in patients with diabetic macular edema and
diabetic retinopathy with Lucentis compared with patients who did not
receive Lucentis.
Serious side effects include inflammation inside the eye and, rarely,
problems related to the injection procedure such as cataracts. These
side effects can make vision worse.
The most common eye-related side effects are increased redness in the
white of the eye, eye pain, small specks in vision and increased eye
pressure. The most common non-eye-related side effects are nose and
throat infections, headache, lung/airway infections, and nausea.
Patients may report side effects to the FDA at (800) FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Patients may also report side effects to Genentech at (888) 835-2555.
For additional safety information, please see Lucentis full Prescribing
Information, available here: http://www.gene.com/download/pdf/lucentis_prescribing.pdf
About Genentech in Ophthalmology
Genentech’s vision for ophthalmology is to bring innovative therapeutics
to people with eye diseases. Currently, the company is conducting Phase
III clinical trials for people with geographic atrophy (GA), an advanced
form of AMD, as well as investigating platforms for sustained ocular
drug delivery and a treatment for giant cell arteritis, a form of
vasculitis that can lead to blindness. Additional focus includes using
bispecific antibodies to simultaneously address multiple targets for
patients with AMD and diabetic eye disease.
About Genentech Access Solutions
Access Solutions is part of Genentech’s commitment to helping people
access the Genentech medicines they are prescribed, regardless of their
ability to pay. The team of in-house specialists at Access Solutions is
dedicated to helping people navigate the access and reimbursement
process, and to providing assistance to eligible patients in the United
States who are uninsured or cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs for
their medicine. To date, the team has helped more than 1.4 million
patients access the medicines they need. Please contact Access Solutions
(866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or visit http://www.Genentech-Access.com
for more information.
About Genentech
Founded 41 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology company that
discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes medicines to treat
patients with serious or life-threatening medical conditions. The
company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters in South San
Francisco, California. For additional information about the company,
please visit http://www.gene.com.
