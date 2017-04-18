Santalis Announces Issuance Of An Australian Patent Covering The Use Of Sandalwood Oil To Treat Cancers

SAN ANTONIO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Santalis
Pharmaceuticals, Inc. announced today the granting by the Australian
Patent Office of patent No. 2011223758 containing sixteen claims
covering the use of sandalwood oil compositions to treat a variety of
cancers including leukemia and solid tumors, such as bladder cancer, and
others.
According to Dr. Paul Castella, CEO of Santalis Pharmaceuticals, “We’re
very pleased that the first patent allowed to us in Australia since we
became part of Quintis Ltd. in Perth will protect the use of
pharmaceuticals intended to treat life-threatening disease. This patent
will further validate our strategy of protecting novel compositions,
formulations and uses of high-purity Sandalwood Album Oil produced by
Quintis Ltd.”
Sandalwood Album Oil (SAO), also known as East Indian sandalwood oil
(EISO), is currently being studied in several Phase 2 clinical trials in
Australia and the US for treatment of various skin conditions such as
psoriasis, warts, atopic dermatitis and molluscum contagiosum. In
addition, a mouth rinse containing SAO is being evaluated in a Phase 2
clinical trial for prevention of oral mucositis in head and neck cancer
patients undergoing high-dose radiation therapy.
SAO is an essential oil with a long history of use in traditional
medicine and its broad range of biological activities and excellent
safety profile make it an attractive, unique drug candidate for broader
clinical development in a variety of life-threatening indications.
Santalis’ Chief Scientific Officer, Dr. Corey Levenson stated: “Most of
our clinical efforts to date have focused on dermatology and Sandalwood
Album Oil’s anti-inflammatory and anti-infective properties. This patent
will underscore the importance of our research on SAO’s novel
anti-proliferative effects and its potential for use in the treatment of
cancer.”
ABOUT SANTALIS PHARMACEUTICALS:
Santalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Quintis,
Ltd. (ASX: QIN). Santalis, and its sister company, Santalis Healthcare
Corporation (formerly known as ViroXis Corporation), were acquired by
Quintis in July 2015 and are developing scientifically- and
clinically-validated over-the-counter and prescription products that
utilize Quintis’ cultivated, sustainable, pharmaceuticalgrade
Sandalwood Album Oil (SAO). Santalis’ product development programs are
focused in dermatology and oral health, where SAO’s well documented
safety and anti-infective, antiproliferative and anti-inflammatory
properties are well suited to a number of prevalent and underserved
conditions.
www.santalispharma.com