Onclive To Host State Of The Science Summit: Treatment Of Hematologic Malignancies

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncLive®, a leading digital provider of resources and information
to oncology professionals, announces the latest State of the Science
Summit™: Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies, which will take place at
5:30p.m. on April 19, 2017, at Marriott City Center in Minneapolis,
Minnesota. Dr. Shaji Kumar, professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College
of Medicine, will chair the summit and will be joined by medical and
surgical oncology and hematology experts from across the nation.
Dr. Kumar’s clinical research primarily focuses on multiple myeloma and
monoclonal gammopathies. He aims to improve the understanding of the
disease biology, which in turn will help develop better drugs and
treatment options.
The three-and-a-half-hour educational summit designed to help
practitioners, will discuss key topics such as multiple myeloma, acute
myeloid leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic
leukemia. Additionally, attendees will receive the opportunity to hear
from prominent thought leaders from Mayo Clinic where they will lend
their expertise and insights to the conversation. The key leaders are as
follows:
-
Aref Al-Kali, M.D., Hematologist/Oncologist, Mayo Clinic
-
Stephen Ansell, M.D., Ph.D., Hematologist, Mayo Clinic,
Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine
-
Kebede Begna, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Mayo
Clinic College of Medicine
-
Ronald Go, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic
College of Medicine
-
Prashant Kapoor, M.D., Hematologist/ Oncologist, Mayo Clinic
-
Grzegorz Nowakowski, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine &
Advanced Hematology Fellowship Director, Mayo Clinic College of
Medicine
-
Sameer Parikh, M.B.B.S., Assistant Professor, Mayo Clinic
College of Medicine
Registration is free of charge and open to all healthcare professionals.
For more information and for registration please visit www.onclive.com/meetings/soss
or contact Allison Cooper at: ACooper@curetoday.com.
