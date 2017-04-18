Onclive To Host State Of The Science Summit: Treatment Of Hematologic Malignancies

CRANBURY, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--OncLive®, a leading digital provider of resources and information to oncology professionals, announces the latest State of the Science Summit™: Treatment of Hematologic Malignancies, which will take place at 5:30p.m. on April 19, 2017, at Marriott City Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Dr. Shaji Kumar, professor of medicine at Mayo Clinic College of Medicine, will chair the summit and will be joined by medical and surgical oncology and hematology experts from across the nation.

Dr. Kumar’s clinical research primarily focuses on multiple myeloma and monoclonal gammopathies. He aims to improve the understanding of the disease biology, which in turn will help develop better drugs and treatment options.

The three-and-a-half-hour educational summit designed to help practitioners, will discuss key topics such as multiple myeloma, acute myeloid leukemia, mantle cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia. Additionally, attendees will receive the opportunity to hear from prominent thought leaders from Mayo Clinic where they will lend their expertise and insights to the conversation. The key leaders are as follows:

Aref Al-Kali, M.D., Hematologist/Oncologist, Mayo Clinic

Stephen Ansell, M.D., Ph.D., Hematologist, Mayo Clinic, Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

Kebede Begna, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

Ronald Go, M.D., Associate Professor of Medicine, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

Prashant Kapoor, M.D., Hematologist/ Oncologist, Mayo Clinic

Grzegorz Nowakowski, M.D., Assistant Professor of Medicine & Advanced Hematology Fellowship Director, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

Sameer Parikh, M.B.B.S., Assistant Professor, Mayo Clinic College of Medicine

