Hanmi Pharma (128940.KS) Charged for Failure to Report Patient Death in Olmutinib Study



4/18/2017 7:13:58 AM

A Korean patient taking Hanmi’s cancer drug olmutinib died from a rare case of Stevens-Johnson syndrome a full 14 months before it was reported to the country’s health authorities, triggering a scramble that ultimately caused its partner Boehringer Ingelheim to abruptly withdraw from their $730 million partnership on the drug. And today Korean officials determined that Hanmi broke two medical laws related to monitoring and reporting clinical trials, according to a report from the Korean Herald.

The crux of the case dates back to the death in July 2015, when a patient taking olmutinib and two other drugs died from the lethal skin condition.

