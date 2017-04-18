Open Therapeutics Integrates ORCID Identifiers Into Therapoid

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Therapeutics announces the integration of ORCID into its novel
scientific crowdsourcing platform, Therapoid.
“ORCID is an important identifier system for the
scientific community. We are grateful to the ORCID team for the seamless
integration of the ORCID system into our research collaboration
platform.”
ORCID establishes “a permanent, clear, and unambiguous record of
research and scholarly communication by enabling reliable attribution of
authors and contributors.”
According to Jason E. Barkeloo, Founder and Executive Chairman of Open
When scientists register to the Therapoid platform they can choose to
register via their ORCID. If the researcher does not have an ORCID s/he
is encouraged to freely secure one at https://orcid.org/register.
Mr. Barkeloo will speak about the Open Therapeutics integration of ORCID
at the ORCID conference, Chicago, April 27th, 2017 at the Big
Ten Conference Center, Chicago, IL: More on the conference at https://orcid.org/content/orcid-us-roadshow-chicago.
According to Dr. Laurel L. Haak, Executive Director, ORCID, “The ORCID
system provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as
they engage in research, scholarship, and innovation activities. We
provide open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections
between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. We provide
this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting
and analysis.”
About Open Therapeutics LLC
Open Therapeutics (http://OpenTherapeutics.org)
is a crowdsourcing life science firm that creates and attracts
therapeutic biotechnologies and crowdsources them for the global
scientific community. The global research community can freely access
the biotechnologies and funding to further the development of the
biotechnologies at Therapoid™ (https://Therapoid.net).
The Company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with laboratory
operations in Covington, Kentucky, Cincinnati, OH, Amman, Jordan, and
Bangalore, India.
About ORCID
ORCID’s vision is a world where all who participate in research and
innovation, from imagining to building and managing, are uniquely
identified and connected to their contributions across disciplines, and
