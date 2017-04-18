Open Therapeutics Integrates ORCID Identifiers Into Therapoid

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Open Therapeutics announces the integration of ORCID into its novel scientific crowdsourcing platform, Therapoid.

ORCID establishes “a permanent, clear, and unambiguous record of research and scholarly communication by enabling reliable attribution of authors and contributors.”

According to Jason E. Barkeloo, Founder and Executive Chairman of Open Therapeutics, “ORCID is an important identifier system for the scientific community. We are grateful to the ORCID team for the seamless integration of the ORCID system into our research collaboration platform.”

When scientists register to the Therapoid platform they can choose to register via their ORCID. If the researcher does not have an ORCID s/he is encouraged to freely secure one at https://orcid.org/register.

Mr. Barkeloo will speak about the Open Therapeutics integration of ORCID at the ORCID conference, Chicago, April 27th, 2017 at the Big Ten Conference Center, Chicago, IL: More on the conference at https://orcid.org/content/orcid-us-roadshow-chicago.

According to Dr. Laurel L. Haak, Executive Director, ORCID, “The ORCID system provides an identifier for individuals to use with their name as they engage in research, scholarship, and innovation activities. We provide open tools that enable transparent and trustworthy connections between researchers, their contributions, and affiliations. We provide this service to help people find information and to simplify reporting and analysis.”

About Open Therapeutics LLC

Open Therapeutics (http://OpenTherapeutics.org) is a crowdsourcing life science firm that creates and attracts therapeutic biotechnologies and crowdsources them for the global scientific community. The global research community can freely access the biotechnologies and funding to further the development of the biotechnologies at Therapoid™ (https://Therapoid.net). The Company is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, with laboratory operations in Covington, Kentucky, Cincinnati, OH, Amman, Jordan, and Bangalore, India.

