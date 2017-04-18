|
Gilead (GILD)'s Rumored M&A Target Incyte (INCY) Doubled CEO's Pay Package in 2016
4/18/2017 7:04:54 AM
On Monday, as Incyte’s stock price $INCY headed south in the wake of the FDA’s surprising decision to boot back baricitinib, the biotech was outlining how it nearly doubled CEO Hervé Hoppenot’s compensation package in 2016.
In the proxy statement, Incyte noted a small bump in base pay, to $937,738. But it was the increase in stock and option awards where the CEO benefited the most. Combined, the awards jumped from $3.7 million in 2015 to $9.5 million last year. And his total package grew from just under $6 million to $11.8 million.
