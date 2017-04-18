Genentech (RHHBY)'s Advanced Bladder Cancer Drug Tecentriq Wins Accelerated Approval From the FDA

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genentech, a member of the Roche Group (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY),
today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted
accelerated approval to TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab) for
the treatment of people with locally advanced or metastatic urothelial
carcinoma (mUC) who are not eligible for cisplatin chemotherapy.
TECENTRIQ was previously approved for people with locally advanced or
mUC who have disease progression during or following any
platinum-containing chemotherapy, or within 12 months of receiving
chemotherapy before surgery (neoadjuvant) or after surgery (adjuvant).
It is not known if TECENTRIQ is safe and effective in children. Bladder
cancer is the most common type of urothelial carcinoma, and up to half
of all people with the advanced form of the disease are unable to
receive cisplatin chemotherapy as an initial treatment and therefore
have a high unmet medical need. Urothelial carcinoma also includes
cancers of the urethra, ureters and renal pelvis.
“TECENTRIQ was the first cancer immunotherapy approved by the FDA for
people with advanced bladder cancer and has become a standard of care in
those whose disease has progressed after receiving other medicines,
either before or after surgery, or after their disease has spread.”
“We are pleased that TECENTRIQ will now be available to more people with
advanced bladder cancer, including those who are unable to receive
initial treatment with cisplatin chemotherapy,” said Sandra Horning,
M.D., chief medical officer and head of Global Product Development.
“TECENTRIQ was the first cancer immunotherapy approved by the FDA for
people with advanced bladder cancer and has become a standard of care in
those whose disease has progressed after receiving other medicines,
either before or after surgery, or after their disease has spread.”
“It is encouraging to see continued progress in the treatment of
advanced bladder cancer, which until last year had not seen any major
advancements in more than 30 years,” said Andrea Maddox Smith, chief
executive officer, Bladder Cancer Advocacy Network. “We are excited that
TECENTRIQ is now a treatment option for people with advanced bladder
cancer who are unable to receive a cisplatin-based chemotherapy as an
initial treatment.”
The FDA’s Accelerated Approval Program allows conditional approval of a
medicine that fills an unmet medical need for a serious condition, based
on early evidence suggesting clinical benefit. The indication for
TECENTRIQ is approved under accelerated approval based on tumor response
rate and duration of response. Continued approval for this indication
may be contingent upon verification and description of clinical benefit
in confirmatory trials. Today’s approval of TECENTRIQ is based on the
Phase II IMvigor210 study.
Possible serious side effects with TECENTRIQ include, but are not
limited to, lung problems (pneumonitis), liver problems (hepatitis),
intestinal problems (colitis), hormone gland problems (especially the
pituitary, thyroid, adrenal glands and pancreas), nervous system
problems (neuropathy, meningitis and encephalitis), eye problems
(inflammation of the eyes), severe infections and severe infusion
reactions. Additional information on these and other side effects can be
found below.
For those who qualify, Genentech offers patient assistance programs for
people taking TECENTRIQ through Genentech Access Solutions. Doctors can
contact Genentech Access Solutions at (888) 249-4918. More information
is also available at http://www.Genentech-Access.com.
This is the third approval for TECENTRIQ in under a year. TECENTRIQ is
also approved for the treatment of people with metastatic non-small cell
lung cancer (NSCLC) who have disease progression during or following
platinum-containing chemotherapy, and have progressed on an appropriate
FDA-approved targeted therapy if their tumor has EGFR or ALK gene
abnormalities.
About the IMvigor210 study
IMvigor210 is an open-label, multicenter, single-arm Phase II study that
evaluated the safety and efficacy of TECENTRIQ in people with locally
advanced or mUC, regardless of PD-L1 expression. People in the study
were enrolled into one of two cohorts. This accelerated approval is
based on results from Cohort 1, which consisted of 119 people with
locally advanced or mUC who were ineligible for cisplatin-containing
chemotherapy and were either previously untreated or had disease
progression at least 12 months after neoadjuvant or adjuvant
chemotherapy. People in this cohort received a 1200-mg intravenous dose
of TECENTRIQ every three weeks until either unacceptable toxicity or
disease progression. The primary endpoint of the study was objective
response rate (ORR).
A summary of the efficacy data from the IMvigor210 study that supports
this accelerated approval is included below.
|
|
|
|
All Patients
|
|
|
PD-L1 Expression Subgroups
|
|
|
|
N=119
|
|
|
PD-L1
Expression of
< 5% in ICs1
(N=87)
|
|
|
PD-L1
Expression of
= 5% in ICs1
(N=32)
|
Number of IRF-
assessed
Confirmed
Responders
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
9
|
ORR %
|
|
|
23.5%
|
|
|
21.8%
|
|
|
28.1%
|
(95% CI)
|
|
|
(16.2, 32.2)
|
|
|
(13.7, 32.0)
|
|
|
(13.8, 46.8)
|
Complete
Response (CR)
(%)
|
|
|
6.7%
|
|
|
6.9%
|
|
|
6.3%
|
Partial Response
(PR)
(%)
|
|
|
16.8%
|
|
|
14.9%
|
|
|
21.9%
|
Median DoR,
months
(range)
|
|
|
NR
(3.7, 16.6+)
|
|
|
NR
(3.7, 16.6+)
|
|
|
NR
(8.1, 15.6+)
|
IRF = Independent Review Facility
NR = Not reached
+ Denotes a censored value
1 PD-L1 expression in tumor-infiltrating immune cells
(ICs)
|
The most common Grade 3-4 adverse reactions (= 2 percent) were: fatigue
(8 percent), urinary tract infection (5 percent), anemia (7 percent),
diarrhea (5 percent), increase in the level of creatinine in the blood
(5 percent), intestinal obstruction (partial or complete blockage of the
bowel), increase of the liver enzyme alanine transaminase (4 percent),
hyponatremia (low blood sodium level; 15 percent), decreased appetite (3
percent), sepsis (blood infection), back/neck pain (3 percent), renal
failure and hypotension (low blood pressure). Five people (4.2 percent)
experienced either sepsis, cardiac arrest, myocardial infarction,
respiratory failure or respiratory distress, which led to death. One
additional patient (0.8 percent) experienced inflammation of the brain
due to the herpes simplex virus (herpetic meningoencephalitis) and
disease progression at the time of death. TECENTRIQ was discontinued for
adverse reactions in 4.2 percent (5) of the 119 patients.
Genentech is evaluating TECENTRIQ in a confirmatory Phase III study
(IMvigor211), which compares TECENTRIQ to chemotherapy as initial
treatment in people with a specific type of advanced bladder cancer and
in people whose bladder cancer has progressed on at least one prior
platinum-containing regimen.
About metastatic urothelial cancer
According to the American Cancer Society (ACS), it is estimated that
more than 79,000 Americans will be diagnosed in 2017 with bladder
cancer, which is the most common type of urothelial cancer. Less common
forms include cancers of the urethra, ureters and renal pelvis. About 11
percent of new diagnoses of bladder cancer are made when the disease is
in advanced stages. There is a dramatic difference in survival rates
between early and advanced bladder cancer. Approximately 96 percent of
people will live five or more years when diagnosed with the earliest
stage of the disease, compared to 39 percent when diagnosed in advanced
stages (stage III-IV) of the disease. Men are about three to four times
more likely to get bladder cancer during their lifetime than women.
About Genentech Access Solutions
Access Solutions is part of Genentech’s commitment to helping people
access the Genentech medicines they are prescribed, regardless of their
ability to pay. The team of in-house specialists at Access Solutions is
dedicated to helping people navigate the access and reimbursement
process, and to providing assistance to eligible patients in the United
States who are uninsured or cannot afford the out-of-pocket costs for
their medicine. To date, the team has helped more than 1.4 million
patients access the medicines they need. Please contact Access Solutions
(866) 4ACCESS/(866) 422-2377 or visit http://www.Genentech-Access.com
for more information.
About TECENTRIQ® (atezolizumab)
TECENTRIQ is a monoclonal antibody designed to bind with a protein
called PD-L1. TECENTRIQ is designed to bind to PD-L1 expressed on tumor
cells and tumor-infiltrating immune cells, blocking its interactions
with both PD-1 and B7.1 receptors. By inhibiting PD-L1, TECENTRIQ may
enable the activation of T cells. TECENTRIQ may also affect normal cells.
TECENTRIQ U.S. Indication (pronounced ‘te-SEN-trik’)
TECENTRIQ is a prescription medicine used to treat:
a type of bladder and urinary tract cancer called urothelial
carcinoma.
-
TECENTRIQ may be used when your bladder cancer:
-
has spread or cannot be removed by surgery (advanced urothelial
carcinoma), and
-
you are not able to take chemotherapy that contains a medicine
called cisplatin, or
-
you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working.
The approval of TECENTRIQ
in these patients is based on a study that measured response rate
and duration of response. There is an ongoing study to confirm
clinical benefit.
a type of lung cancer called non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC)
-
TECENTRIQ may be used when your lung cancer:
-
has spread or grown, and
-
you have tried chemotherapy that contains platinum, and it did not
work or is no longer working.
If your tumor has an
abnormal EGFR or ALK gene, you should have also tried an
FDA-approved therapy for tumors with these abnormal genes, and it
did not work or is no longer working.
It is not known if TECENTRIQ is safe and effective in children.
Important Safety Information
Important Information About TECENTRIQ
TECENTRIQ can cause the immune system to attack normal organs and
tissues in many areas of the body and can affect the way they work.
These problems can sometimes become serious or life-threatening and can
lead to death.
Getting medical treatment right away may help keep these problems
from becoming more serious. A healthcare provider may treat a
patient with corticosteroid or hormone replacement medicines. A
healthcare provider may delay or completely stop treatment with
TECENTRIQ if a patient has severe side effects.
Patients should call or see their healthcare provider right away if
they get any symptoms of the following problems or these symptoms get
worse.
TECENTRIQ can cause serious side effects, including:
-
Lung Problems (pneumonitis) – Signs and symptoms of
pneumonitis may include: new or worsening cough, shortness of breath,
or chest pain
-
Liver Problems (hepatitis) – Signs and symptoms of
hepatitis may include: yellowing of the skin or the whites of the
eyes, severe nausea or vomiting, pain on the right side of the stomach
area (abdomen), drowsiness, dark urine (tea colored), bleeding or
bruising more easily than normal, feeling less hungry than usual
-
Intestinal Problems (colitis) – Signs and symptoms of
colitis may include: diarrhea (loose stools) or more bowel movements
than usual, blood in the stools or dark, tarry, sticky stools, severe
stomach area (abdomen) pain or tenderness
-
Hormone Gland Problems (especially the pituitary, thyroid, adrenal
glands and pancreas) – Signs and symptoms that the hormone
glands are not working properly may include: headaches that will not
go away or unusual headaches, extreme tiredness, weight gain or weight
loss, dizziness or fainting, feeling more hungry or thirsty than
usual, hair loss, changes in mood or behavior (such as decreased sex
drive, irritability, or forgetfulness), feeling cold, constipation,
voice gets deeper, urinating more often than usual, nausea or
vomiting, stomach area (abdomen) pain
-
Nervous System Problems (neuropathy, meningitis, encephalitis) – Signs
and symptoms of nervous system problems may include: severe muscle
weakness, numbness or tingling in hands and feet, fever, confusion,
changes in mood or behavior, extreme sensitivity to light, neck
stiffness
-
Inflammation of the Eyes – Signs and symptoms may include:
blurry vision, double vision, other vision problems, eye pain or
redness
-
Severe Infections – Signs and symptoms of infection may
include: fever, cough, frequent urination, flu-like symptoms, pain
when urinating
-
Severe Infusion Reactions – Signs and symptoms of infusion
reactions may include: chills or shaking, itching or rash, flushing,
shortness of breath or wheezing, dizziness, fever, feeling like
passing out, back or neck pain, and swelling of the face or lips
Before receiving TECENTRIQ, patients should tell their healthcare
provider about all of their medical conditions, including if they:
-
Have immune system problems (such as Crohn’s disease, ulcerative
colitis, or lupus); have had an organ transplant; have lung or
breathing problems; have liver problems; have a condition that affects
their nervous system (such as myasthenia gravis, or Guillain-Barre
syndrome); or are being treated for an infection
-
Are pregnant or plan to become pregnant
-
TECENTRIQ can harm an unborn baby
-
If patients are able to become pregnant, they should use an
effective method of birth control during treatment and for at
least 5 months after the last dose of TECENTRIQ
-
Are breastfeeding or plan to breastfeed
-
It is not known if TECENTRIQ passes into the breast milk
-
Do not breastfeed during treatment and for at least 5 months after
the last dose of TECENTRIQ
Patients should tell their healthcare provider about all the
medicines they take, including prescription and over-the-counter
medicines, vitamins, and herbal supplements.
The most common side effects of TECENTRIQ in people with urothelial
carcinoma include:
-
feeling tired
-
decreased appetite
-
nausea
-
constipation
-
urinary tract infection
-
diarrhea
-
fever
The most common side effects of TECENTRIQ in people with non-small
cell lung cancer include:
-
feeling tired
-
decreased appetite
-
shortness of breath
-
cough
-
nausea
-
muscle or bone pain
-
constipation
TECENTRIQ may cause fertility problems in females, which may affect the
ability to have children. Patients should talk to their healthcare
provider if they have concerns about fertility.
These are not all the possible side effects of TECENTRIQ. Patients
should ask their healthcare provider or pharmacist for more information.
Report side effects to the FDA at 1-800-FDA-1088 or http://www.fda.gov/medwatch.
Report side effects to Genentech at 1-888-835-2555.
Please visit http://www.Tecentriq.com
for the TECENTRIQ full Prescribing Information for additional Important
Safety Information.
About Genentech in Personalized Cancer Immunotherapy
For more than 30 years, Genentech has been developing medicines with the
goal to redefine treatment in oncology. Today, we’re investing more than
ever to bring personalized cancer immunotherapy (PCI) to people with
cancer. The goal of PCI is to provide each person with a treatment
tailored to harness his or her own immune system to fight cancer.
Genentech is studying more than 20 investigational medicines, 10 of
which are in clinical trials. In every study we are evaluating
biomarkers to identify which people may be appropriate candidates for
our medicines. For more information visit http://www.gene.com/cancer-immunotherapy.
About Genentech
Founded more than 40 years ago, Genentech is a leading biotechnology
company that discovers, develops, manufactures and commercializes
medicines to treat patients with serious or life-threatening medical
conditions. The company, a member of the Roche Group, has headquarters
in South San Francisco, California. For additional information about the
company, please visit http://www.gene.com.